Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.77, Revenue of $36.2 Million

Net Income Increases Despite Higher Deposit Costs

15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $9.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in the previous quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter, amounting to $36.2 million.
  • Total Loans and Deposits: Increased by 3.1% and 3.5%, respectively, from the previous quarter.
  • Wealth Assets Under Management: $1.40 billion, an increase of 1.7% from the previous quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: Stable at 3.19%, a slight decrease of 1 basis point from the previous quarter.
  • Total Assets: $4.77 billion, up 7% from December 31, 2022.
  • Non-Interest Income: $5.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Enterprise Bancorp Inc is a holding company engaged in gathering deposits from the general public and investing in loans and investment securities. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers a range of commercial, residential, and consumer loan products, deposit products, and cash management services, as well as wealth management services.

1815853023398883328.png

Performance Overview

Enterprise Bancorp Inc reported net income of $9.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for Q2 2024. This represents an increase from $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in Q1 2024, but a slight decrease from $9.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, in Q2 2023.

Key financial metrics for Q2 2024 include:

  • Return on average assets: 0.82%
  • Return on average equity: 11.55%
  • Net interest margin: 3.19%
  • Net interest income: $36.2 million
  • Total loans: $3.77 billion
  • Total deposits: $4.25 billion
  • Wealth assets under management: $1.40 billion

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Enterprise Bancorp Inc achieved a 2.8% increase in net interest income and a 3.1% increase in total loans. Total deposits also grew by 3.5%. However, the company faced challenges with higher deposit costs and an inverted yield curve, which impacted the net interest margin, causing a slight decrease of 1 basis point to 3.19%.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "We had a solid second quarter with strong net income and loan growth funded through core deposits. Higher deposit costs and the inverted yield curve continue to be a headwind, but net interest margin was stable at 3.19%."

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $36.2 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to Q2 2023. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in deposit interest expense of $9.5 million and a decrease in interest and dividend income on investments of $1.0 million, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income of $9.4 million.

Non-interest income for Q2 2024 amounted to $5.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million compared to Q2 2023. This increase was driven by higher wealth management fees and income on bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expense for Q2 2024 was $29.0 million, an increase of $3.4 million compared to Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to the receipt of $3.4 million in Employee Retention Credits in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets amounted to $4.77 billion at June 30, 2024, a 7% increase from December 31, 2023. Total loans increased by 6% to $3.77 billion, while total deposits grew by 7% to $4.25 billion. The company's liquidity position remained favorable, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 89%.

Credit quality metrics showed an allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $62.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans. Non-performing loans amounted to $17.7 million, or 0.47% of total loans, up from $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets under management and administration increased by 6% to $1.40 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in market value.

Conclusion

Enterprise Bancorp Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate strong net income and loan growth, despite challenges from higher deposit costs and an inverted yield curve. The company's solid balance sheet, favorable liquidity position, and commitment to long-term growth strategies position it well for future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enterprise Bancorp Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.