Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.42 Beats Estimate, Revenue of $56.6M Exceeds Expectations

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $56.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $53.89 million.
  • Net Income: $7.5 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $13.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.42, compared to $0.73 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased to 2.25% from 2.20% in the previous quarter.
  • Core Relationship Deposits: Grew by $354 million to $4.6 billion, representing an annualized growth rate of 33%.
  • Wealth Management Fee Income: $16.4 million, accounting for 29% of total revenue for the quarter.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased to $30.73 from $30.31 at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp provides banking services through its Banking and Peapack Private Division segments, offering loans, deposits, asset management, and financial advisory services.

Performance Overview

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC, Financial) reported total revenue of $56.6 million for Q2 2024, above the analyst estimate of $53.89 million. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with a diluted EPS of $0.42, surpassing the estimated $0.34. Despite the revenue beat, the company's performance highlights significant achievements and ongoing challenges.

1815857401740554240.png

Key Financial Achievements

During the second quarter, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC, Financial) saw substantial growth in core relationship deposits, which increased by $354 million to $4.6 billion, representing an annualized growth rate of 33%. This growth enabled the company to repay $119.5 million of all outstanding short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2024. Additionally, the net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.25%, up from 2.20% in the previous quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $56.6 million $57.5 million -2%
Net Income $7.5 million $13.1 million -43%
Diluted EPS $0.42 $0.73 -42%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC, Financial) reported a decline in total loans by $167 million to $5.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, primarily due to repayments, maturities, and tighter lending standards. However, total deposits grew by $382 million to $5.7 billion, and the company repaid all short-term borrowings by the end of the quarter. The tangible book value per share increased to $30.73 from $30.31 at the end of 2023.

Wealth Management and Commercial Banking

The Wealth Management Division saw assets under management/administration (AUM/AUA) increase to $11.5 billion, up from $10.9 billion at the end of 2023. Wealth management fee income for Q2 2024 was $16.4 million, accounting for 29% of total revenue. In commercial banking, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $35 million, representing 17% of total deposits.

Commentary and Analysis

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the progress and momentum we are building toward a successful destination. Growth in customer deposits in an extremely competitive environment, improvement in our net interest margin, along with an enhanced liquidity profile are evidence of the positive results we are striving to achieve." - Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO

Despite the positive developments, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC, Financial) faces challenges such as credit quality concerns and a challenging interest rate environment. The provision for credit losses increased to $3.9 million in Q2 2024, up from $1.7 million in Q2 2023, driven by charge-offs related to the sale of problem loans.

Conclusion

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic growth in core areas despite facing a competitive and challenging environment. The company's focus on expanding its private banking model and improving its liquidity profile positions it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) navigates the upcoming quarters amidst economic uncertainties.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp for further details.

