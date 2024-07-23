First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.11 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $20.4 Million

Net Income Declines Amidst Higher Provision for Credit Losses

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $20.4 million, fell short of estimates of $24.20 million.
  • Net Income: $1.1 million, down from $2.5 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.11, below analyst estimates of $0.32.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased slightly to 2.35% from 2.34% in Q1 2024.
  • Total Deposits: $2.41 billion, a decrease from $2.53 billion in Q1 2024.
  • Book Value per Common Share: Increased to $25.55 from $25.52 in Q1 2024.
  • Non-Interest Income: $7.0 million, a decrease from $7.3 million in Q1 2024 but up 76% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, First Western Financial Inc (MYFW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. First Western Financial Inc is a financial holding company that provides a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on its private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning, and investment management products and services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Wealth Management segment.

1815867253829300224.png

Performance Overview

First Western Financial Inc (MYFW, Financial) reported net income available to common shareholders of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. This represents a significant decline from the $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, reported in Q1 2024, and a decrease from the $1.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, reported in Q2 2023. The reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.32.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $15.8 million $16.1 million $18.4 million
Provision for Credit Losses $2.3 million $0.1 million $1.8 million
Total Non-Interest Income $7.0 million $7.3 million $4.0 million
Total Non-Interest Expense $19.0 million $19.7 million $18.5 million
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $1.1 million $2.5 million $1.5 million
Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.26 $0.16
Net Interest Margin 2.35% 2.34% 2.73%

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $15.8 million, a decrease of 1.9% from $16.1 million in Q1 2024, and a 14.1% decrease from $18.4 million in Q2 2023. The decline was primarily driven by higher interest expenses due to increased deposit costs. Provision for credit losses surged to $2.3 million in Q2 2024, up from $0.1 million in Q1 2024, reflecting increased provisions on individually analyzed loans.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total loans held for investment were $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease from $2.48 billion as of March 31, 2024. Total deposits also declined to $2.41 billion from $2.53 billion in the previous quarter, driven by seasonal tax payments and strategic investments by clients. Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings increased significantly to $191.5 million from $69.5 million in Q1 2024.

Capital and Asset Quality

First Western Financial Inc (MYFW, Financial) maintained strong capital ratios, with a total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 13.44% in Q2 2024, up from 13.15% in Q1 2024. Non-performing assets increased to $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets, compared to $46.0 million, or 1.57% of total assets, in Q1 2024. The increase was primarily due to the foreclosure on two properties used as collateral for one participated loan balance.

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter, we continued to prioritize prudent risk management and a conservative approach to new loan production, which resulted in our balance sheet remaining relatively flat in the quarter. We also continued to execute well on our strategic priorities including maintaining disciplined expense control, adding new deposit relationships, and generating strong contributions of non-interest income from our wealth management and mortgage banking businesses," said Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western.

Conclusion

First Western Financial Inc (MYFW, Financial) faced challenges in Q2 2024, including higher provision for credit losses and increased interest expenses, which impacted its net income. However, the company maintained strong capital ratios and continued to focus on strategic priorities. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Western Financial Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.