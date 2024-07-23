On July 23, 2024, Samuel Klepfish, Director of Innovative Food Holdings Inc (IVFH, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 1,200,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,671 shares of the company.

Innovative Food Holdings Inc is engaged in the distribution of specialty foods and food-related products to foodservice businesses across the United States. The company provides chefs and consumers with direct access to the highest quality specialty foods from a network of specialty food producers and its own facilities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,665,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been 6 insider sells and 9 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Innovative Food Holdings Inc were trading at $1.2 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $66.59 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 1340.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 17.01 and the company's historical median.

The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.64, based on a GF Value of $0.33. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and the recent trading history of its shares.

