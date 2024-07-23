On July 23, 2024, Fady Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), sold 7,300 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 129,004 shares of the company.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for diseases characterized by impaired muscle function. The company is committed to innovative research and aims to address unmet medical needs in cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases.

Over the past year, Fady Malik has sold a total of 136,123 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Cytokinetics Inc shows a total of 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Cytokinetics Inc were trading at $57.02 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $6.724 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Cytokinetics Inc is $3.95 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 14.44. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation and future prospects of Cytokinetics Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.