On July 19, 2024, Jeff Desroches, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, sold 28,842 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 58,452 shares of the company.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc operates membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company provides a diversified selection of merchandise, including groceries, electronics, home goods, and other products.

Over the past year, Jeff Desroches has sold a total of 76,882 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc shows a total of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc were trading at $89.86 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $12.095 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 23.67, which is higher than the industry median of 17.01 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $77.58, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16. This suggests that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

