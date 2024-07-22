On July 22, 2024, Richard Simon, Director at Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,660 shares of the company.

Cohen & Steers Inc specializes in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The company is known for its investment strategies that focus on income and wealth preservation.

Over the past year, Richard Simon has sold a total of 27,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc were trading at $80.61 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $4.204 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.50, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 12.7.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.3, based on a GF Value of $62.10. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the current financial positioning and insider sentiment towards Cohen & Steers Inc.

