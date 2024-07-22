EverQuote Inc (EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 9,100 Shares

On July 22, 2024, Jayme Mendal, CEO and President of EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), sold 9,100 shares of the company at a price of $25.8 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 414,305 shares of EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The platform connects consumers with insurance providers. The company's goal is to make insurance shopping simple, affordable, and personalized.

Over the past year, Jayme Mendal has sold a total of 53,500 shares of EverQuote Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for EverQuote Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 72 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of EverQuote Inc were trading at $25.8 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $911.193 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation levels.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.