Vista Outdoor Inc. Reports Preliminary Q1 FY2025 Revenue of $640M-$648M, Missing Analyst Estimate of $674M

CSG Increases Purchase Price for The Kinetic Group to $2.15 Billion

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Preliminary Q1 FY2025 sales expected to be between $640 million and $648 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $674 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Not provided in the preliminary results; full quarterly results to be reviewed on August 6, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Expected to be in the range of $123 million to $129 million, driven by cost savings and reduced input costs.
  • Net Debt: Decreased by $81 million during the quarter, bringing the total to $579 million.
  • Inventory Reduction: Achieved a $100 million reduction year-over-year, contributing to a healthier balance sheet.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Revelyst to pursue a 12-month $50 million share repurchase program post-CSG transaction.
  • CSG Transaction: Increased purchase price for The Kinetic Group to $2.15 billion, with additional cash consideration of $24.00 per share for stockholders.
Article's Main Image

Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 22, 2024, announcing an amendment to the merger agreement with Czechoslovak Group a.s. (CSG) and reaffirming its Fiscal Year 2025 outlook. The company also reported preliminary, unaudited Q1 FY2025 results.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company operates through the following reportable segments: the Kinetic Group, Revelyst Outdoor Performance, Revelyst Adventure Sports, and Revelyst Precision Sports Technology. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from its Kinetic Group segment which consists of its ammunition brands and provides ammunition used for training, hunting, target shooting, and personal protection.

CSG Increases Purchase Price for The Kinetic Group

The amended merger agreement with CSG increases the base purchase price payable by CSG for the acquisition of The Kinetic Group business by $50 million to $2.15 billion. Additionally, Vista Outdoor has determined that an additional ~$125 million of cash should be returned to stockholders, increasing the cash consideration payable to Vista Outdoor stockholders by $3.00 per share to $24.00 in cash per share of Vista Outdoor common stock.

“We are pleased that CSG has increased its purchase price for The Kinetic Group, underscoring their continued commitment to the transaction and the underlying value they see in our business,” said Michael Callahan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Vista Outdoor reaffirmed its guidance for Fiscal Year 2025, expecting sales in the range of $2.665 billion to $2.775 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $410 million to $490 million. The Kinetic Group sales are expected to be approximately $1.425 billion to $1.475 billion, while Revelyst sales are projected to be approximately $1.240 billion to $1.300 billion.

1815900079073161216.png

Preliminary Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Vista Outdoor reported preliminary Q1 FY2025 results, with Revelyst sales expected to decrease to a range of $272 million to $276 million. The decline was primarily driven by order shifts, delayed new product introductions, and the February 2024 fire at Fiber Energy’s main production facility. Operating income for Revelyst is expected to be in the range of ($2.5) million to ($0.5) million, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $14.5 million and $16.5 million.

For The Kinetic Group, sales are expected to be between $368 million and $372 million, with operating income in the range of $102.0 million to $106.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for The Kinetic Group is expected to be between $108.5 million and $112.5 million.

Segment Sales (in millions) Operating Income (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
Revelyst $272 - $276 ($2.5) - ($0.5) $14.5 - $16.5
The Kinetic Group $368 - $372 $102.0 - $106.0 $108.5 - $112.5

Analysis and Commentary

Vista Outdoor's reaffirmation of its Fiscal Year 2025 outlook and the increased purchase price for The Kinetic Group by CSG highlight the company's strategic positioning and potential for growth. The preliminary Q1 FY2025 results indicate challenges in the Revelyst segment due to order shifts and production delays, but the company remains confident in its full-year targets.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, with our net debt decreasing by $81 million during the quarter to $579 million,” said Andrew Keegan, CFO of Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor's focus on reducing inventory levels and achieving cost savings through the GEAR Up transformation program demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet and driving operational efficiency. The company's strategic initiatives and product launches are expected to contribute to increased sales and EBITDA momentum in the coming quarters.

For more detailed financial information and insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vista Outdoor Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.