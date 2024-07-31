Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 22, 2024, announcing an amendment to the merger agreement with Czechoslovak Group a.s. (CSG) and reaffirming its Fiscal Year 2025 outlook. The company also reported preliminary, unaudited Q1 FY2025 results.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company operates through the following reportable segments: the Kinetic Group, Revelyst Outdoor Performance, Revelyst Adventure Sports, and Revelyst Precision Sports Technology. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from its Kinetic Group segment which consists of its ammunition brands and provides ammunition used for training, hunting, target shooting, and personal protection.

CSG Increases Purchase Price for The Kinetic Group

The amended merger agreement with CSG increases the base purchase price payable by CSG for the acquisition of The Kinetic Group business by $50 million to $2.15 billion. Additionally, Vista Outdoor has determined that an additional ~$125 million of cash should be returned to stockholders, increasing the cash consideration payable to Vista Outdoor stockholders by $3.00 per share to $24.00 in cash per share of Vista Outdoor common stock.

“We are pleased that CSG has increased its purchase price for The Kinetic Group, underscoring their continued commitment to the transaction and the underlying value they see in our business,” said Michael Callahan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Vista Outdoor reaffirmed its guidance for Fiscal Year 2025, expecting sales in the range of $2.665 billion to $2.775 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $410 million to $490 million. The Kinetic Group sales are expected to be approximately $1.425 billion to $1.475 billion, while Revelyst sales are projected to be approximately $1.240 billion to $1.300 billion.

Preliminary Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Vista Outdoor reported preliminary Q1 FY2025 results, with Revelyst sales expected to decrease to a range of $272 million to $276 million. The decline was primarily driven by order shifts, delayed new product introductions, and the February 2024 fire at Fiber Energy’s main production facility. Operating income for Revelyst is expected to be in the range of ($2.5) million to ($0.5) million, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $14.5 million and $16.5 million.

For The Kinetic Group, sales are expected to be between $368 million and $372 million, with operating income in the range of $102.0 million to $106.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for The Kinetic Group is expected to be between $108.5 million and $112.5 million.

Segment Sales (in millions) Operating Income (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) Revelyst $272 - $276 ($2.5) - ($0.5) $14.5 - $16.5 The Kinetic Group $368 - $372 $102.0 - $106.0 $108.5 - $112.5

Analysis and Commentary

Vista Outdoor's reaffirmation of its Fiscal Year 2025 outlook and the increased purchase price for The Kinetic Group by CSG highlight the company's strategic positioning and potential for growth. The preliminary Q1 FY2025 results indicate challenges in the Revelyst segment due to order shifts and production delays, but the company remains confident in its full-year targets.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, with our net debt decreasing by $81 million during the quarter to $579 million,” said Andrew Keegan, CFO of Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor's focus on reducing inventory levels and achieving cost savings through the GEAR Up transformation program demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet and driving operational efficiency. The company's strategic initiatives and product launches are expected to contribute to increased sales and EBITDA momentum in the coming quarters.

