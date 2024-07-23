First Busey Corp (BUSE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.47 Beats Estimates, Revenue Meets Expectations at $116.35 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Increased Net Interest Margin and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $27.4 million for Q2 2024, compared to $26.2 million in Q1 2024 and $29.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.47, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.44.
  • Revenue: $116.35 million, meeting analyst estimates.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased by 24 basis points to 3.03% from 2.79% in the prior quarter.
  • Noninterest Income: $33.8 million, compared to $35.0 million in Q1 2024 and $28.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Acquisition: Completed the acquisition of Merchants & Manufacturers Bank Corporation on April 1, 2024, and integrated it into Busey Bank by June 21, 2024.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased to $16.97 at June 30, 2024, from $16.84 at March 31, 2024, and $15.25 at June 30, 2023, reflecting an 11.3% year-over-year increase.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, First Busey Corp (BUSE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $27.4 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47. This performance surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.44 EPS. The company also reported a quarterly revenue of $116.35 million, aligning with market expectations.

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provide retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offer financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management, with the banking segment generating the majority of its revenue.

Performance and Challenges

First Busey Corp (BUSE, Financial) reported a net income of $27.4 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase from $26.2 million in Q1 2024 but a decrease from $29.4 million in Q2 2023. The diluted EPS of $0.47 also showed a marginal improvement from $0.46 in the previous quarter. Adjusted net income, which excludes acquisition and restructuring expenses, was $29.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

Despite the positive earnings, the company faced challenges, including a one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $1.4 million due to changes in Illinois apportionment rates. This adjustment increased the effective tax rate to 28.8% for the quarter, compared to an adjusted rate of 25.0% without the adjustment.

Financial Achievements

First Busey Corp (BUSE, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 3.03% from 2.79% in the prior quarter.
  • Record high quarterly revenue for both the Wealth Management and FirsTech operating segments.
  • Completion of the acquisition and integration of Merchants & Manufacturers Bank Corporation (M&M).
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $16.97, an 11.3% year-over-year increase.

1815900209205637120.png

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $27.4 million $26.2 million $29.4 million
Diluted EPS $0.47 $0.46 $0.52
Net Interest Margin 3.03% 2.79% 2.86%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

First Busey Corp (BUSE, Financial) reported total assets of $11.97 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $11.89 billion as of March 31, 2024. Portfolio loans totaled $8.00 billion, up from $7.59 billion in the previous quarter, primarily due to the M&M acquisition. Total deposits were $9.98 billion, slightly up from $9.96 billion in Q1 2024.

Commentary and Analysis

"Our fee-based businesses continue to add revenue diversification. Total noninterest income was $33.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2023."

First Busey Corp (BUSE, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth through its acquisitions and diversified revenue streams. The increase in net interest margin and the successful integration of M&M Bank are significant achievements that position the company well for future growth. However, the one-time tax adjustment and increased noninterest expenses highlight areas that require careful management.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Busey Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.