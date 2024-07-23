Q2 2024 RLI Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

During the call, RLI management may refer to operating earnings and earnings per share from operations, which are non-GAAP measures of financial results. RLI's operating earnings and earnings per share from operations consist of net