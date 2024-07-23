Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

Thales (THLEF, Financial) achieved a record order intake of EUR10.8 billion, a 26% increase in real terms.

Sales grew by 8.9% in real terms and 6% organically, reaching EUR9.5 billion.

EBIT margin improved to 11.5%, with EBIT growing by more than 10%.

The company completed the acquisition of Cobham Aerospace and finalized the disposal of its transport activity.

Thales (THLEF) maintained strong commercial momentum, particularly in defense and security, with a backlog reaching EUR47 billion.

Negative Points

Free operating cash flow was significantly lower at EUR23 million, down from EUR253 million the previous year.

Net debt increased by about EUR400 million compared to December 2023, partly due to dividend payments and share buybacks.

Space segment's EBIT is expected to be negative by around EUR50 million for the full year 2024.

The company faced high R&D expenses, particularly in the space segment, impacting overall profitability.

Supply chain issues, particularly with PCBs, continue to affect production and inventory levels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The LPM could see an adjustment in 2025. Do you have more details on this and how it could impact your business?

A: (Patrice Caine, CEO) The adjustment gives flexibility in terms of physical priority, not financial priority. It allows the Ministry of Defense to reorganize priorities in terms of acquisition without affecting the overall budget.

Q: Given the level of order intake in H1, we could have expected higher prepayments. Can you explain the inventory buildup and its impact on free cash flow?

A: (Pascal Bouchiat, CFO) Down payments were typical for large defense export contracts. Inventory buildup is significant due to supply chain issues and strategic stockpiling to meet higher demand. We expect inventory levels to decrease in H2.

Q: What exactly changed in the guide with respect to space EBIT? Is it higher R&D expense or restructuring cost?

A: (Pascal Bouchiat, CFO) Restructuring costs will be higher in 2024 than initially expected, and space sales are slightly below expectations. This does not change our midterm view for 2027 EBIT margin targets.

Q: Can you sustain mid-single-digit growth in defense over the medium term given government uncertainties?

A: (Patrice Caine, CEO) The geopolitical situation drives defense outlook, and there is a strong consensus on defense budgets in France. Thales benefits from a highly diversified defense customer base, providing resilience.

Q: Can you give more clarity on your space business strategy? Are you keen on keeping it or considering consolidation?

A: (Patrice Caine, CEO) We are committed to restructuring the telco segment and maintaining our space business. The observation, exploration, and navigation segments are robust, and we expect telco to recover profitability in the long run.

Q: What was the margin of Imperva in H1 2024, and were there any restructuring costs?

A: (Pascal Bouchiat, CFO) Imperva's margin was in excess of 15%. Integration costs for Imperva in 2024 are expected to be around EUR20 million, with the bulk in H2.

Q: Would you be comfortable seeing a European champion in the space market?

A: (Patrice Caine, CEO) Our baseline is to restructure and run the space business. While theoretical mergers could bring competitiveness, they also come with hurdles. We focus on our current plan.

Q: Can you provide an update on the PCB supply chain issues?

A: (Pascal Bouchiat, CFO) The PCB supply situation remains tight, especially in France. We are working on increasing supply and signing long-term contracts. Despite constraints, we manage to deliver growth.

Q: How do you expect the aerospace divisional margin to trend given challenges in space and the Cobham acquisition?

A: (Pascal Bouchiat, CFO) Avionics is back to pre-COVID profitability levels, and Cobham will boost margins. Space will be negative in 2024 but is expected to be positive in 2025, contributing to overall aerospace margin improvement.

Q: Is there a point where you might resume a buyback program given the current valuation?

A: (Patrice Caine, CEO) This is a decision for the Board and will be discussed at the Capital Market Day in November.

