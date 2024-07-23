Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBIT Growth and Positive Outlook

Key financial metrics show robust performance, with expectations of continued growth in the second half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q2 EBIT: CHF402 million, up from CHF376 million in Q1 2024.
  • Q2 EBIT (excluding nonrecurring costs): CHF419 million.
  • Sea Logistics EBIT: CHF200 million in Q2, CHF206 million excluding restructuring costs.
  • Air Logistics EBIT: CHF160 million in Q2, CHF122 million excluding restructuring costs.
  • Road Logistics EBIT: CHF36 million in Q2, CHF39 million excluding restructuring costs.
  • Contract Logistics EBIT: CHF50 million in Q2, CHF52 million excluding restructuring costs.
  • Gross Profit Growth (Contract Logistics): 8% year-on-year in Q2.
  • Recurring Operating Expenses (Sea Logistics): CHF308 million, 6% lower year-on-year.
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion: Approximately 38% in Q2.
  • Net Working Capital Intensity: 4% as of June 2024.
  • Volume Growth (Air Logistics): 7% year-on-year in Q2.
  • Volume Growth (Road Logistics): 6% year-on-year in Q2.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF, Financial) achieved a Q2 EBIT result of CHF402 million, improving from CHF376 million in Q1.
  • The company expects stronger group profits in the second half of the year due to higher seafreight yields and an anticipated airfreight peak season.
  • Sea Logistics saw a significant EBIT improvement from CHF107 million in Q1 to CHF200 million in Q2.
  • Air Logistics delivered a solid EBIT of CHF160 million in Q2, up from CHF94 million in Q1.
  • Contract Logistics generated a stable EBIT result of CHF50 million in Q2, with gross profit growth accelerating to 8% year-on-year.

Negative Points

  • Sea Logistics' year-on-year volume development was down 1% in Q2, reflecting a challenging market environment.
  • Recurring operating expenses in Air Logistics increased by 3% in Q2 due to inflationary pressures.
  • Road Logistics experienced soft demand in core European and North American markets, impacting GP growth.
  • The acquisition of Malaysia Bay City Zone Express faced delays in regulatory approval, now expected to close in Q3.
  • Net working capital expanded due to a sharp rise in seafreight rates, impacting free cash flow generation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the third quarter, the gross profit per TEU by between poor congestion, strike threats and equipment shortages? How significant could that uplift be?
A: We believe it will be significantly above the 500 range, but it's too early to judge exactly. We have achieved good utilization with our customers, especially the large ones, despite the SME customer base on agreements a couple of weeks ago.

Q: Can you give more color on the airfreight peak season outlook and how volumes and yields might develop?
A: We expect the gross profit margin to go up slightly in Q3 and even more in Q4. Volumes were up 7% in Q2 and are expected to continue growing into Q3 and Q4. This is due to improvements in yield and increased volumes.

Q: Why did the restructuring costs come in lower than originally guided? Are there more costs to come?
A: We initially planned for a larger cost reduction in a declining market environment. However, with an improving volume outlook for the second half of 2024, we held back on some sales management reductions to benefit from the upswing. Hence, restructuring costs were lower, and the cost-saving target is now CHF100 million, considering inflation.

Q: Can you discuss the current customer pipeline in contract logistics and how we should think about margins in the back half of the year?
A: The pipeline is considerable, with a focus on healthcare and complex solutions. We expect improvements in conversion rates in 2025, driven by projects like the Adidas facility. The sales process is longer, but we are well-positioned for higher-yielding business.

Q: What are the benefits you have seen from the new reporting structure?
A: The new structure has improved execution speed and customer service. For example, we renegotiated rates with key accounts efficiently, proving the effectiveness of the new setup.

Q: Why has airfreight seen better productivity gains versus sea logistics?
A: We started with airfreight digitalization earlier, leading to accumulated savings. Seafreight has a larger operation, so it has more potential for future improvements.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Apex performance and its visibility?
A: Apex capacity for Q3 and Q4 is already 70% sold, with room to adjust rates weekly. This model becomes more successful as the market tightens, and we expect a good peak season in Q4.

Q: What is your base case for international freight rate development in the second half of the year?
A: We expect an uplift in GP per TEU margin development moving into Q3, continuing into Q4. Rates on major lanes like Asia to Europe and Asia to the US are expected to remain stable, with no major changes anticipated.

Q: How should we think about net working capital for the rest of the year?
A: We anticipate stable net working capital, allowing for a certain reduction in freight rates offset by additional volume. If rates drop significantly, receivables will convert to cash, improving cash flow.

Q: Can you provide a run rate for GP per TEU in July and a range for what "significantly above CHF500 million per TEU" means?
A: While we don't give exact figures, we can say it will be higher than CHF500 million, potentially above CHF550 million. The invoicing process in July supports this outlook.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.