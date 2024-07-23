Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amid Market Challenges

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) navigates headwinds with strategic investments and robust innovation pipeline.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Details on revenue performance.
  • Gross Margin: Insights into gross margin.
  • Net Income: Net income figures.
  • Cash Flow: Overview of cash flow.
  • Expenses: Summary of expense management.
  • Same-Store Sales: Performance of same-store sales.
  • Store Locations: Changes in the number of store locations.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial) reported strong organic sales growth with positive volume trends.
  • The company made significant market share gains in key international markets, including China, the UK, South Korea, and Brazil.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) is effectively navigating external dynamics and driving a consumer-centric culture.
  • The company is on track to deliver its profit dollar objectives for the year, providing flexibility for further investments.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has a robust innovation pipeline and is making strategic investments in its brands and technology.

Negative Points

  • The company faced unexpected headwinds from inventory destocking, particularly in North America.
  • There are ongoing challenges with supply constraints in certain categories, such as Scott 1,000 bath tissue.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) is exiting small markets like Nigeria and Bolivia, which may have short-term impacts on growth.
  • The company expects lower absolute dollar productivity delivery in the second half of the year.
  • There is increased consumer price sensitivity and promotional activity in the market, which may impact pricing and margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on market share trends and how you are performing against competition and private labels?
A: Overall, we are making good progress on market share and expect further improvement throughout the year. Globally, we are even on a weighted basis and up or even in about half of our cohorts. North America has improved from last year, and we have seen solid gains in key markets like China, the UK, South Korea, and Brazil. However, there is still work to be done.

Q: How do you see market share gains translating into growth, especially outside the US and China?
A: We have a proven playbook that we are implementing more systematically. We are focusing on our key markets and leveraging our technology and commercial capabilities. Local conditions remain dynamic, and we are working to tighten our brand propositions on a market-specific basis. We expect to see growth as we continue to invest in our brands and innovation.

Q: Can you discuss the cadence of margins and EPS in the back half of the year, especially with increased investments?
A: We expect the second half to grow at a similar pace to Q2, with volume and mix as key drivers. Productivity delivery has been solid, and we expect lower absolute dollar productivity in the second half. Pricing net of costs will taper off, but we aim to be at least neutral for the year. We will also increase investments in our brands, with spend closer to 7% of sales in the second half.

Q: What is the current pricing environment in North America for personal care and consumer tissue?
A: The pricing environment remains stable, with promotional activity returning to pre-pandemic levels. We are focused on volume and mix-driven growth and maintaining pricing net of input cost discipline. Our strategy is to ensure strong value propositions across the value spectrum, supported by advertising and innovation.

Q: How are the organizational design changes progressing, and how do new hires fit into the strategy?
A: We have made interim moves to facilitate a smoother transition. The organization is making good progress with the new structure. New hires Patricia and Craig bring valuable expertise in consumer health and transformational leadership, which will advance our power and care strategy.

Q: Can you provide more color on the savings from supply chain transformation and overhead reductions?
A: The majority of savings will come from supply chain transformation, including value stream simplification, network optimization, and scalable automation. We are ahead of our productivity delivery plans, with $255 million in savings year-to-date. Overhead savings will kick in more significantly once the new organizational model is fully in place.

Q: How do you see retail inventory changes impacting North American volumes, and what are your expectations for the second half?
A: We focus on consumption trends, which remain healthy. There may be some inventory noise, but we expect overall volumes to be driven by volume and mix growth. We are encouraged by the progress and expect continued positive trends.

Q: Can you elaborate on the volume improvement in the quarter and the balance of pricing and investment to offset cost inflation?
A: Demand remains resilient across categories, with healthy underlying growth. We are sharpening our positioning across the value spectrum and closely monitoring consumer sensitivity. We expect volume and mix to drive growth in the second half, with pricing net of costs remaining neutral or positive for the year.

Q: What are your expectations for North American tissue volumes and promotional activity in the second half?
A: We expect volumes to improve as we focus on volume and mix-driven growth. The promotional environment is stable, and we are leveraging predictive modeling tools to make the right choices. Our focus is on profitable growth through advertising and innovation.

Q: Will volumes in North American tissue inflect in the second half?
A: Yes, we expect positive volume growth across all businesses, including North American tissue, as we continue to emphasize volume and mix-driven growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.