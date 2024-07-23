Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $528.1 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%.

EBITDA for the second quarter increased by 34.2% to $112.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 21.3%.

Net income for the second quarter increased by 44.7% to $88.4 million, with net income per diluted share rising to $2.75.

Ending backlog as of June 30, 2024, was approximately $2.9 billion, an increase of 13.7% from the prior year.

Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP, Financial) raised its 2024 EPS guidance, reflecting confidence in future growth and profitability.

Negative Points

Net new business awards entering backlog decreased by 4.1% from the prior year to $551 million, influenced by higher cancellations.

Cancellations were disproportionately high in June, impacting the net book-to-bill ratio, which stood at 1.04.

The company anticipates a depressed book-to-bill ratio in Q3 due to the elevated cancellations in Q2.

Customer concentration remains a concern, with the top 5 and top 10 customers representing roughly 22% and 29% of year-to-date revenue, respectively.

The company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter, despite having $308.8 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization program.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details around the number and size of cancellations in Q2? What are your expectations for Q3 cancellations and net book-to-bill ratio?

A: August Troendle, CEO: The cancellations in Q2 were distributed across several large projects rather than one or two very large ones. The reasons included reprioritization and sponsor liquidity issues. We anticipate a challenge in Q3 bookings due to these cancellations, but we don't expect the elevated cancellation rate to continue. We hope for a book-to-bill ratio similar to Q2's 1.04, but reaching 1.2 is unlikely.

Q: How did the win rate trend in Q2, and what are your expectations for the future?

A: August Troendle, CEO: The win rate improved in Q2 after a dip in Q1. The business environment looks strong, and we expect to rebuild our pipeline. RFPs were up 16% year-over-year, indicating a robust pipeline of opportunities.

Q: How do you expect the recent cancellations to impact near-term revenue?

A: Kevin Brady, CFO: Despite some headwinds from cancellations, we feel good about our revenue for 2024. The reduction in guidance is more related to lower pass-through activity observed in the first quarter. We still anticipate strong direct service revenue growth.

Q: Are you seeing any specific trends in oncology or increased price competition from larger CROs?

A: August Troendle, CEO: Our cancellations were not overly concentrated in oncology. While the market remains competitive, we haven't seen significant changes in pricing dynamics recently. The competitive environment appears to have normalized.

Q: How should we think about hiring and its impact on margins given recent productivity initiatives?

A: Jesse Geiger, President: We expect mid-single-digit net headcount growth for the year. Retention and productivity have been good, allowing us to manage hiring efficiently. This is factored into our margin guidance, which remains strong.

Q: Was the muted hiring in Q2 a response to weaker bookings, or was it planned?

A: Jesse Geiger, President: The hiring was consistent with our plan. The elevated cancellations occurred late in the quarter, so our hiring strategy remained unchanged.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the acquisition-related cancellation and its significance?

A: August Troendle, CEO: The acquisition-related cancellation was one of many and not the largest factor. The project was early but near significant revenue, impacting both backlog and future quarters.

Q: How should we think about the impact of the elevated cancellation rate on revenue?

A: August Troendle, CEO: Our normal cancellation rate is below 4.5%. The elevated rate in Q2 will impact revenue, but we expect to replenish our pipeline and maintain strong growth.

Q: Can you provide an update on RFP activity and its revenue implications?

A: August Troendle, CEO: RFP activity was up 16% year-over-year in dollar terms, indicating strong future opportunities. We don't have specific dollar values to disclose but are optimistic about the pipeline.

Q: How do you plan to use your strong balance sheet?

A: Kevin Brady, CFO: We will continue to invest in organic growth and opportunistic share repurchases. We are also expanding our campus, which will involve elevated capital expenditures.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.