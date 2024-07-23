Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Rising Costs

Net income of $50.6 million and a new share repurchase program underscore confidence in the bank's performance.

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $50.6 million
  • Core Net Income: $51.4 million
  • Core Earnings Per Share: $1.11
  • Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity: 23.3%
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.64%
  • Net Interest Income: $87.4 million
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $13.3 billion
  • Non-Interest Income: $55.6 million
  • Core Non-Interest Expenses: $90.3 million
  • Period-End Deposit Balances: $12.5 billion
  • Nonaccrual Loans: 1.5% of gross loans
  • Net Charge-Off Rate: 1 basis point
  • Allowance for Credit Losses Coverage Ratio: 0.5%
  • Net Unrealized Losses in AFS Portfolio: $176.8 million
  • TCE/TA Ratio: 6.5%
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.44 per share
  • Share Repurchase: 1.1 million shares at an average price of $33.48 per share
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB, Financial) reported strong financial results with net income of $50.6 million and core net income of $51.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • The bank's net interest income increased to $87.4 million, benefiting from a higher volume of average interest-earning assets.
  • Non-interest income totaled $55.6 million, an increase from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher trust fees and an increase in the equity pickup rate from a portfolio investment.
  • The Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share and a new share repurchase program for up to 2.1 million shares, demonstrating confidence in the bank's performance.
  • The bank's balance sheet remains liquid and conservatively managed, with period-end deposit balances increasing to $12.5 billion from $12.1 billion in the prior quarter.

Negative Points

  • Net interest margin decreased by four basis points to 2.64% in the second quarter, with the cost of deposits rising.
  • Total core non-interest expenses increased by 3.9% to $90.3 million, primarily due to higher performance-based incentive accruals and inflationary increases in staff healthcare benefits.
  • The bank expects additional costs from recently upgraded core banking software and consulting and legal costs, which may impact future quarters.
  • Past due and accruing facilities are expected to remain elevated over the next few quarters due to a sizable legacy hospitality facility in Bermuda.
  • The bank's asset sensitivity increased modestly in the second quarter, which may pose risks in a fluctuating interest rate environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you touch on what drove the deposit increase and your expectations for deposits declining to $11.5 billion to $12 billion?
A: (Craig Bridgewater, Group CFO) The increase was driven by large deposit inflows, including a $300 million deposit from a startup and other deposits in liquidation proceedings. We expect these to be deployed over the next few months, maintaining our guidance of $11.5 billion to $12 billion.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in the trust business and the impact of the Credit Suisse acquisition?
A: (Michael Schrum, President & Group Chief Risk Officer) The Credit Suisse onboarding in Singapore and Guernsey has been positive, with increased referrals and a stable revenue stream from annual and special fees. The global trend is towards higher-end clients due to increased compliance costs.

Q: What are the rising mortgage trends and the health of your borrowers?
A: (Michael Schrum, President & Group Chief Risk Officer) Mortgage markets in Bermuda and Cayman are stable with good rental yields and conservative lending practices. London is performing well despite some market uncertainties. The Channel Islands are flat due to current rate structures but expected to pick up when rates decrease.

Q: Are there any actions to lower asset sensitivity beyond normalization of liquidity?
A: (Michael Schrum, President & Group Chief Risk Officer) We are naturally asset-sensitive due to our lending preferences and liquidity management across jurisdictions. We feel confident about our current OCI burn-down path and tangible book value growth, but we continuously discuss structural actions.

Q: How should we think about the expense run rate in 2025?
A: (Craig Bridgewater, Group CFO) We expect inflation to impact salaries and professional services costs. We are investing in IT infrastructure, which will increase amortization costs. However, we aim to maintain a 60% cost-income ratio through disciplined expense management and leveraging our Halifax service center.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.