Release Date: July 23, 2024

Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB, Financial) reported strong financial results with net income of $50.6 million and core net income of $51.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

The bank's net interest income increased to $87.4 million, benefiting from a higher volume of average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest income totaled $55.6 million, an increase from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher trust fees and an increase in the equity pickup rate from a portfolio investment.

The Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share and a new share repurchase program for up to 2.1 million shares, demonstrating confidence in the bank's performance.

The bank's balance sheet remains liquid and conservatively managed, with period-end deposit balances increasing to $12.5 billion from $12.1 billion in the prior quarter.

Net interest margin decreased by four basis points to 2.64% in the second quarter, with the cost of deposits rising.

Total core non-interest expenses increased by 3.9% to $90.3 million, primarily due to higher performance-based incentive accruals and inflationary increases in staff healthcare benefits.

The bank expects additional costs from recently upgraded core banking software and consulting and legal costs, which may impact future quarters.

Past due and accruing facilities are expected to remain elevated over the next few quarters due to a sizable legacy hospitality facility in Bermuda.

The bank's asset sensitivity increased modestly in the second quarter, which may pose risks in a fluctuating interest rate environment.

Q: Could you touch on what drove the deposit increase and your expectations for deposits declining to $11.5 billion to $12 billion?

A: (Craig Bridgewater, Group CFO) The increase was driven by large deposit inflows, including a $300 million deposit from a startup and other deposits in liquidation proceedings. We expect these to be deployed over the next few months, maintaining our guidance of $11.5 billion to $12 billion.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in the trust business and the impact of the Credit Suisse acquisition?

A: (Michael Schrum, President & Group Chief Risk Officer) The Credit Suisse onboarding in Singapore and Guernsey has been positive, with increased referrals and a stable revenue stream from annual and special fees. The global trend is towards higher-end clients due to increased compliance costs.

Q: What are the rising mortgage trends and the health of your borrowers?

A: (Michael Schrum, President & Group Chief Risk Officer) Mortgage markets in Bermuda and Cayman are stable with good rental yields and conservative lending practices. London is performing well despite some market uncertainties. The Channel Islands are flat due to current rate structures but expected to pick up when rates decrease.

Q: Are there any actions to lower asset sensitivity beyond normalization of liquidity?

A: (Michael Schrum, President & Group Chief Risk Officer) We are naturally asset-sensitive due to our lending preferences and liquidity management across jurisdictions. We feel confident about our current OCI burn-down path and tangible book value growth, but we continuously discuss structural actions.

Q: How should we think about the expense run rate in 2025?

A: (Craig Bridgewater, Group CFO) We expect inflation to impact salaries and professional services costs. We are investing in IT infrastructure, which will increase amortization costs. However, we aim to maintain a 60% cost-income ratio through disciplined expense management and leveraging our Halifax service center.

