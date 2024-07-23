Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Net income for the second quarter was $14.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

New loan production increased by 17% quarter over quarter.

Noninterest income increased by 4.2% from the first quarter.

Non-interest expense declined 3.2%, primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and benefits.

The Corporate Korea Initiative continues to perform well, contributing significantly to loan and deposit growth.

Negative Points

Net interest income for the second quarter was down 4% from the first quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 11 basis points, leading to a 9 basis point decline in net interest margin.

Loan balances were flat compared to the first quarter due to higher levels of payoffs.

Residential mortgage loan production was down 43% from the previous quarter.

Non-performing assets increased by $5 million, primarily due to one commercial loan.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Loan growth was up 17%, but balances were flat. What drove higher payoffs or paydowns, and what are your expectations for loan growth?

A: Payoffs were higher than average, driven by competitors offering aggressive terms. Assuming payoffs stay within the average range, we expect low to mid-single digit loan growth annually. - Bonita Lee, President, CEO, Director

Q: There was a $6 million increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) and other real estate owned (OREO). Can you provide details on these credits and any impact on loan yields?

A: The increase in NPAs was mainly due to one commercial loan in foreclosure, with sufficient equity to avoid loss. Loan yields were slightly down due to higher-yielding loans being paid off. - Bonita Lee, President, CEO, Director

Q: Are deposit rates peaking, and what was the period-end deposit spot rate?

A: We believe deposit rates are peaking, with only a 2 basis point increase in July. The average rate for CDs was 4.81% and for interest-bearing deposits was 4.28% at the end of June. - Romolo Santarosa, CFO, Senior EVP

Q: Will you continue stock buybacks given the recent positive stock movement?

A: The Board reviews capital actions quarterly. While share repurchases were attractive previously, the recent stock price increase may reduce the level of buybacks. - Romolo Santarosa, CFO, Senior EVP

Q: Can you provide details on loan maturities and repricing, and how you plan to use maturing funds?

A: We have about $130 million per quarter in fixed-rate loan maturities. We will use these funds to either fund growth or free up higher-cost funding, depending on market conditions. - Romolo Santarosa, CFO, Senior EVP

Q: What is your target loan-to-deposit ratio, and will you continue loan sales to manage this ratio?

A: Ideally, we target a loan-to-deposit ratio below 95%. We will continue loan sales, particularly in the residential portfolio, to manage the balance sheet. - Bonita Lee, President, CEO, Director

Q: Can you elaborate on retaining servicing rights for sold loans?

A: We explored and executed servicing retained for the recent portfolio sale, providing another revenue source beneficial for the long term. - Anthony Kim, EVP, Chief Banking Officer

Q: What is the core expense run rate, and are there any ongoing cost-saving initiatives?

A: The second-quarter non-interest expenses were $35.3 million, which is a good run rate for the rest of the year. We continue to optimize our branch network and manage costs. - Romolo Santarosa, CFO, Senior EVP

Q: How does your CRE concentration impact your growth strategy?

A: Our CRE concentration ratio has declined over the years. We aim for a balanced loan portfolio and do not have a directive to drive the ratio below 300%. - Romolo Santarosa, CFO, Senior EVP

Q: Can you explain the recent branch closures and future plans?

A: We closed three branches in Q2 as part of ongoing branch optimization. We also plan to open a new branch in the Atlanta metropolitan area later this year. - Bonita Lee, President, CEO, Director

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.