Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

Successful core system conversion with minimal disruptions, integrating nearly 20,000 clients and over 55,000 accounts.

Completed the sale of approximately $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans, freeing up approximately $100 million in Tier 1 capital.

Paid down $1 billion in higher-cost BTFP funding, contributing to net interest margin (NIM) expansion.

Generated $230 million in new non-interest bearing deposits from new relationships in just two quarters.

Originated over $1 billion in loan commitments during the second quarter alone.

Negative Points

Net charge-offs were elevated in the second quarter due to charge-offs related to the CIVIC portfolio and several commercial real estate loans.

Increase in criticized and classified loans due to downgrading several rate-sensitive loans.

Non-interest income was down from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower levels of other income from mark-to-market adjustments.

Total non-interest expense was impacted by several items, including adjustments to acquisition-related costs and continued elevation in FDIC expenses.

The overall climate for lending remains sluggish, with traditional real estate lending showing lower momentum.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are you assuming in terms of relief around FDIC assessment costs in the fourth quarter?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We think we can get down to a $10 million to $12 million level by the fourth quarter, considering the normal assessment and the special assessment catch-up.

Q: How much of non-interest expense relief will you get from selling the CIVIC portfolio?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We expect around $2 million to $3 million in expense relief, but some expenses will continue due to servicing commitments.

Q: How much of the $1.9 billion loan sale proceeds will go to pay down brokered CDs?

A: Joseph Kauder, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: We plan to use north of half of the proceeds to pay down brokered CDs, depending on other balance sheet actions.

Q: Can you isolate the charge-offs tied to the two previously identified office credits and whether there’s anything else behind that within the portfolio?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We don’t expect further issues as of now. We are being proactive in migrating credits to avoid future headwinds.

Q: What is your view on the increase in classified loans and the potential for losses?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: The increase is mostly in real estate loans due to repricing risk. We are being proactive, but it doesn’t mean we will incur losses.

Q: Where do you think the earning asset spot will be at the start of 2025?

A: Joseph Kauder, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: We estimate a range of $30.5 billion to $32 billion, depending on loan growth and runoff.

Q: How challenging will it be to re-engage with lender finance relationships?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We have a strong base of around $750 million to $800 million and good relationships. The recent acquisition of the Ares portfolio has also helped.

Q: What is the longer-term growth trajectory for deposits?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We aim to maintain our loan-to-deposit ratio around the 85% band, ensuring balanced growth in both loans and deposits.

Q: Are you optimistic about positive operating leverage for next year?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: Yes, we are in a good spot to continue showing operating leverage and expand from there.

Q: How do you feel about the PacWest portfolio's credit quality?

A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We feel terrific about it. The office credits have behaved as expected, and our reserve levels are strong.

