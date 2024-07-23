Banc of California Inc (BANC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Loan Originations and Improved Margins Amid Economic Challenges

Key financial metrics show mixed results as the bank navigates a complex economic landscape.

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.12 for the second quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: $229 million, slightly up from the prior quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Increased 14 basis points to 2.80%.
  • Non-Interest Income: $29.8 million, down from the prior quarter.
  • Total Non-Interest Expense: $203.6 million.
  • Loan Commitments: $1 billion originated during the second quarter.
  • New Loan Yield: 8.12% on new loan commitments.
  • Yield on Gross Loans: Increased 10 basis points to 6.18%.
  • Cost of Funds: Down 7 basis points to 2.95%.
  • Cost of Deposits: Down 6 basis points to 2.60%.
  • Non-Performing Loans (NPL) Coverage Ratio: 235%.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Coverage Ratio: 1.19% of total loans.
  • Economic Coverage Ratio: 1.83% of loans.
  • Net Charge-Offs: $27 million, primarily related to commercial real estate loans.
  • Tier 1 Capital: Approximately $100 million freed up from the sale of CIVIC loans.
  • Non-Interest Bearing Deposits: $230 million generated in two quarters.
  • Operating Expense Target: Expected to approach $195 million to $200 million in Q4.
Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

  • Successful core system conversion with minimal disruptions, integrating nearly 20,000 clients and over 55,000 accounts.
  • Completed the sale of approximately $1.95 billion of CIVIC loans, freeing up approximately $100 million in Tier 1 capital.
  • Paid down $1 billion in higher-cost BTFP funding, contributing to net interest margin (NIM) expansion.
  • Generated $230 million in new non-interest bearing deposits from new relationships in just two quarters.
  • Originated over $1 billion in loan commitments during the second quarter alone.

Negative Points

  • Net charge-offs were elevated in the second quarter due to charge-offs related to the CIVIC portfolio and several commercial real estate loans.
  • Increase in criticized and classified loans due to downgrading several rate-sensitive loans.
  • Non-interest income was down from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower levels of other income from mark-to-market adjustments.
  • Total non-interest expense was impacted by several items, including adjustments to acquisition-related costs and continued elevation in FDIC expenses.
  • The overall climate for lending remains sluggish, with traditional real estate lending showing lower momentum.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are you assuming in terms of relief around FDIC assessment costs in the fourth quarter?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We think we can get down to a $10 million to $12 million level by the fourth quarter, considering the normal assessment and the special assessment catch-up.

Q: How much of non-interest expense relief will you get from selling the CIVIC portfolio?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We expect around $2 million to $3 million in expense relief, but some expenses will continue due to servicing commitments.

Q: How much of the $1.9 billion loan sale proceeds will go to pay down brokered CDs?
A: Joseph Kauder, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: We plan to use north of half of the proceeds to pay down brokered CDs, depending on other balance sheet actions.

Q: Can you isolate the charge-offs tied to the two previously identified office credits and whether there’s anything else behind that within the portfolio?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We don’t expect further issues as of now. We are being proactive in migrating credits to avoid future headwinds.

Q: What is your view on the increase in classified loans and the potential for losses?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: The increase is mostly in real estate loans due to repricing risk. We are being proactive, but it doesn’t mean we will incur losses.

Q: Where do you think the earning asset spot will be at the start of 2025?
A: Joseph Kauder, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: We estimate a range of $30.5 billion to $32 billion, depending on loan growth and runoff.

Q: How challenging will it be to re-engage with lender finance relationships?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We have a strong base of around $750 million to $800 million and good relationships. The recent acquisition of the Ares portfolio has also helped.

Q: What is the longer-term growth trajectory for deposits?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We aim to maintain our loan-to-deposit ratio around the 85% band, ensuring balanced growth in both loans and deposits.

Q: Are you optimistic about positive operating leverage for next year?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: Yes, we are in a good spot to continue showing operating leverage and expand from there.

Q: How do you feel about the PacWest portfolio's credit quality?
A: Jared Wolff, President, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board: We feel terrific about it. The office credits have behaved as expected, and our reserve levels are strong.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.