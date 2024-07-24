Vertiv Holdings Co Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.46, Revenue at $1.953 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance with Significant Growth in Orders and Operating Profit

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,953 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,939.18 million.
  • Net Income: $178.1 million, a significant increase from $83.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.46, reflecting strong profitability growth compared to $0.22 in the prior year.
  • Operating Profit: $336 million, up 63% from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $333 million, an increase of $106 million from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: Expanded by 510 basis points to 19.6%.
  • Full-Year 2024 Guidance: Raised to $7,665 million in net sales and $1,256 million in operating profit at the midpoint.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst expectations. Vertiv Holdings Co, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, reported significant growth in key financial metrics, reflecting its strong market position and operational efficiency.

Company Overview

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics, and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally, and grow with their business needs. The company addresses the challenges faced by data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a comprehensive portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services. Vertiv operates through three business segments: the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Vertiv Holdings Co reported second quarter 2024 net sales of $1,953 million, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $1,939.18 million. The company's organic orders grew by an impressive 57% year-over-year, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x, indicating strong market demand.

1816058581716463616.png

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Vertiv's operating profit for Q2 2024 was $336 million, a 63% increase from the previous year. Adjusted operating profit stood at $382 million, up 52% year-over-year, with an adjusted operating margin of 19.6%, an improvement of 510 basis points. Net income for the quarter was $178.1 million, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46, slightly below the analyst estimate of $0.47.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $1,953M $1,734M +13%
Operating Profit $336M $206M +63%
Adjusted Operating Profit $382M $251M +52%
Net Income $178.1M $83.2M +114%
EPS $0.46 $0.22 +109%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Vertiv's liquidity remained strong with $1.2 billion in liquidity and zero borrowings under its ABL credit facility. The company reported net cash generated by operating activities of $378 million, an increase of $125 million from Q2 2023. Adjusted free cash flow was $333 million, up $106 million year-over-year, driven by higher adjusted operating profit and improved working capital management.

Updated Guidance

Vertiv has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting its confidence in continued strong performance. The company now expects net sales to be between $7,590 million and $7,740 million, with adjusted operating profit ranging from $1,410 million to $1,460 million. Adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be between $2.47 and $2.53, significantly higher than the previous estimate of $1.67.

Management Commentary

"Vertiv delivered another strong performance in the second quarter with order growth again exceeding our expectations, rising 57% year-over-year and increasing 10% sequentially over an exceptional first quarter," said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer.
"Significant demand growth coupled with Vertiv’s unrelenting focus on operational execution to benefit our customers is translating into strong performance across the board with robust cash flow and higher profitability," added Dave Cote, Vertiv’s Executive Chairman.

Conclusion

Vertiv Holdings Co's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the company's strong market position and operational efficiency, with significant growth in orders, net sales, and operating profit. The raised full-year guidance further underscores Vertiv's confidence in its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term value to shareholders. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vertiv Holdings Co for further details.

