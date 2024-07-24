Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $4.04 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $10.54 Billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $10.54 billion, slightly above the analyst estimate of $10.51 billion, reflecting a 1% decline year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $4.04, representing a 15% increase from $3.51 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $1.82 billion, up from $1.58 billion in the year-ago quarter, with an operating margin increase to 17.3% from 14.8%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.67 billion, a significant increase from $1.26 billion in the same period last year.
  • Annual Guidance: Raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $42.4 to $43.3 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $21.29 to $22.07.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global leader in scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, operates through four segments: analytical technologies, specialty diagnostic products, life science solutions, and lab products and services.

Performance Overview

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) reported second-quarter revenue of $10.54 billion, a slight decline of 1% compared to $10.69 billion in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $10.69 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations, with GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increasing by 15% to $4.04, surpassing the estimated EPS of $3.69. Adjusted EPS also saw a 4% increase to $5.37.

1816058596748849152.png

Key Financial Achievements

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • GAAP operating income grew to $1.82 billion, up from $1.58 billion in the previous year, with an operating margin increase to 17.3% from 14.8%.
  • Adjusted operating income was $2.35 billion, compared to $2.37 billion in Q2 2023, with an adjusted operating margin of 22.3%.
  • Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc rose to $1.55 billion, up from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $10.54 billion $10.69 billion
GAAP Operating Income $1.82 billion $1.58 billion
GAAP Net Income $1.55 billion $1.36 billion
GAAP Diluted EPS $4.04 $3.51
Adjusted EPS $5.37 $5.15

Strategic Developments and Challenges

During the quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) launched several innovative products, including the Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer and new editions of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid™ mass spectrometer. These advancements are expected to enhance the company's market position and support customer sustainability goals.

However, the company faced challenges with a 1% decline in organic revenue and flat core organic revenue growth. Despite these hurdles, the company continued to strengthen its commercial engine and expand its global presence, notably in Indonesia.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Our excellent execution enabled us to deliver another quarter of strong financial performance and share gain," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We continue to see the benefit of our proven growth strategy and the impact of our PPI Business System in our performance."

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) also completed the acquisition of Olink, enhancing its capabilities in protein research and precision medicine. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $42.4 to $43.3 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $21.29 to $22.07.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for further details.

