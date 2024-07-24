Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.22, Revenue of $4.120 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Innovation and Strategic Investments

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.120 billion, up by 14.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $4.017 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.22, compared to $0.18 in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $324 million, an increase from $261 million in the prior year period.
  • Segment Performance: Cardiovascular segment reported a 17.8% increase in net sales, while MedSurg segment saw a 9.0% increase.
  • Regional Performance: U.S. net sales grew by 16.9%, EMEA by 13.7%, APAC by 7.0%, and Latin America and Canada by 15.3%.
  • Operational Growth: Net sales grew by 16.1% on an operational basis and 14.7% on an organic basis.
  • Guidance: Full-year 2024 GAAP EPS expected to range between $1.34 and $1.38, with net sales growth projected at 13.5% to 14.5% on a reported basis.
On July 24, 2024, Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting robust financial results that exceeded analyst estimates. The company, known for producing less invasive medical devices, achieved significant growth across various segments and regions.

Company Overview

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) specializes in manufacturing medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. The company's products are used in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, and more. With a global market presence, nearly half of the firm's sales come from foreign markets.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) reported net sales of $4.120 billion for Q2 2024, marking a 14.5% increase on a reported basis compared to the same period last year. On an operational basis, net sales grew by 16.1%, and on an organic basis, by 14.7%. The company reported GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $324 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $261 million, or $0.18 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS for the period was $0.62, surpassing the company's guidance range of $0.57 to $0.59 per share.

Segment and Regional Performance

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) achieved notable net sales growth across its segments and regions:

Segment Reported Growth Operational Growth Organic Growth
MedSurg 9.0% 10.1% 7.6%
Cardiovascular 17.8% 19.7% 19.0%
Region Reported Growth Operational Growth
United States 16.9% 16.9%
EMEA 13.7% 16.1%
APAC 7.0% 13.2%
LACA 15.3% 15.7%
Emerging Markets 14.8% 19.3%

Key Financial Metrics

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) reported a gross profit of $2.850 billion, up from $2.542 billion in the same period last year. Operating income stood at $520 million, compared to $514 million a year ago. The company's adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders was $914 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $777 million, or $0.53 per share, in the prior year period.

Commentary and Strategic Developments

"We delivered a quarter marked by exceptional performance, reflecting our global team’s relentless pursuit of innovation that is supported by strong clinical evidence and investments aligned with our strategy of category leadership,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) received National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval in China for the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System and initiated the U.S. launch of the AGENT™ Drug-Coated Balloon. The company also announced an agreement to acquire Silk Road Medical, Inc., a medical technology company focused on stroke prevention.

Analysis and Outlook

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial)'s strong financial performance in Q2 2024 underscores the effectiveness of its innovation-driven strategy and global market expansion. The company's ability to exceed revenue and adjusted EPS estimates highlights its operational efficiency and market leadership in the medical devices industry. However, challenges such as foreign currency fluctuations and regulatory hurdles may impact future performance.

For the full year 2024, Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) estimates net sales growth of 13.5% to 14.5% on a reported basis and 13% to 14% on an organic basis. The company projects GAAP EPS in the range of $1.34 to $1.38 and adjusted EPS of $2.38 to $2.42.

