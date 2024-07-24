Lennox International Inc (LII) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $6.87 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.45 Billion Misses Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Growth Amid Strategic Investments

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.45 billion, up 3% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $1.475 billion.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $320 million, up 15% year-over-year, with an operating profit margin of 22.1%, up 230 basis points.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $6.87, compared to $6.10 in the prior-year quarter.
  • Net Income: $246 million, up from $217 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Home Comfort Solutions Segment: Revenue of $982 million, up 5%, with segment profit of $229 million, up 13%.
  • Building Climate Solutions Segment: Revenue of $469 million, up 15%, with segment profit of $114 million, up 11%.
  • Full-Year EPS Guidance: Raised to a range of $19.50-$20.25 from the prior range of $19.00-$20.00.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Lennox International, a Texas-based company, manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products primarily in North America. The company focuses on both replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets, with residential HVAC accounting for 68% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration making up the remaining 32%.

Performance Overview

Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, a 3% increase year-over-year, but slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.475 billion. The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $6.87, while adjusted diluted EPS was $6.83, both above the analyst estimate of $6.55. Despite these beats, the company raised its full-year EPS guidance to a range of $19.50-$20.25 from the previous range of $19.00-$20.00.

1816068640286601216.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) achieved a record GAAP operating income of $320 million, a 15% increase year-over-year, with an operating profit margin of 22.1%, up 230 basis points. Adjusted segment profit rose 13% to $319 million, with an adjusted segment margin of 21.9%, up 100 basis points. The company's net income was $246 million, or $6.87 per share, compared to $217 million, or $6.10 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Our growth strategy and disciplined execution continues to yield impressive results," said Chief Executive Officer, Alok Maskara. "By leveraging our direct distribution network, industry-leading product portfolio, and heightened focus on customer experience, our team has successfully expanded share and margins."

Segment Performance

The Home Comfort Solutions segment reported revenue growth of 5% to $982 million, driven by continued pricing excellence and improved sales volume. Segment profit increased 13% to $229 million, with a segment margin of 23.3%, up 170 basis points. The Building Climate Solutions segment saw revenue growth of 15% to $469 million, with organic revenue up 10%. Segment profit rose 11% to $114 million, although segment margin decreased by 100 basis points to 24.3% due to investments in a new factory in Saltillo, Mexico.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.45 billion $1.41 billion
GAAP Operating Income $320 million $278.8 million
Adjusted Segment Profit $319 million $283.1 million
Net Income $246 million $217 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $6.87 $6.10
Adjusted Diluted EPS $6.83 $6.15

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $184 million, compared to $196 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures were $33 million, down from $50 million. Total debt at the end of the second quarter was approximately $1.3 billion, with total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at $58 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust financial performance, driven by strategic pricing, resilient margins, and targeted investments. The company's focus on expanding its product portfolio and enhancing customer experience has contributed to its growth. However, challenges such as inflation and new factory expenses may impact future profitability. The raised full-year EPS guidance reflects management's confidence in sustained growth and value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lennox International Inc for further details.

