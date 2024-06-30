On July 24, 2024, Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.15, surpassing the analyst estimate of $9.90. Total revenues for the quarter were $4.7 billion, aligning with the estimated revenue of $4.7 billion.

Company Overview

As of year-end 2023, Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) owns and operates 41 collision centers and 199 automotive dealerships in the U.S. and the U.K., offering 35 brands of automobiles. About 150 of the stores are in the U.S., with locations mostly in metropolitan areas across 17 states. Texas alone contributed 38% of new-vehicle unit volume in 2023, with the U.K. accounting for about 19%. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston.

Performance and Challenges

Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) reported a net income from continuing operations of $137.9 million for the current quarter, a 19.0% decrease compared to $170.3 million for the same period last year. Despite facing extreme weather events in Texas and Oklahoma and a cybersecurity incident with CDK Global LLC, the company achieved record quarterly revenues in new vehicle sales, parts and service, and finance and insurance in the U.S.

“Our U.S. team persevered in the face of adversity this quarter. From extreme weather events in Texas and Oklahoma to the CDK outage, we experienced exemplary teamwork, focused on caring for our communities and team members and serving our valued customers efficiently and effectively,” said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) achieved total revenues of $4.7 billion, a 3.0% increase over the prior year period. The company also reported record U.S. new vehicle revenues of $2.0 billion, parts and service revenues of $497.4 million, and finance and insurance revenues of $183.9 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Total Revenues $4.7 billion $4.6 billion +3.0% Net Income from Continuing Operations $137.9 million $170.3 million -19.0% Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations $10.15 $12.02 -15.6%

Income Statement Highlights

Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) reported a gross profit of $766.5 million, a slight decrease of 1.2% compared to the prior year quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 3.6% to $497.2 million. The company’s income from operations was $241.1 million, a 10.9% decrease from the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $64.4 million, up 12.5% from December 31, 2023. Inventories increased by 20.0% to $2.36 billion, while total debt rose by 16.7% to $2.45 billion. The company’s total equity stood at $2.87 billion, a 7.2% increase from the end of 2023.

Corporate Development and Share Repurchases

In July 2024, Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) acquired four Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Hertfordshire, U.K., expected to generate $105.0 million in annual revenues. Year-to-date, the company has acquired dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $1.1 billion. During the current quarter, the company repurchased 149,570 shares at an average price of $307.82 per share, totaling $46.0 million.

Analysis

Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of significant challenges, achieving record revenues in several key areas. However, the decrease in net income and EPS highlights the impact of increased operational costs and external disruptions. The company's strategic acquisitions and share repurchase program indicate a focus on long-term growth and shareholder value.

