Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $426.3M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS of ($0.02) Misses Estimates

Q2 2024 Financial Performance and Outlook

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $426.3 million, above analyst estimates of $424.90 million.
  • Net Income: Reported a net loss of $1.8 million, impacted by $0.22 due to client restructuring charges.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted EPS of ($0.02), reflecting the impact of restructuring charges.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Reported at $16.3 million, with an $18.7 million increase in payroll accrual.
  • Cost of Services: $384.7 million, representing 90.3% of revenue, including $31.7 million in bad debt expenses.
  • SG&A Expenses: $44.4 million, or 10.4% of revenue, with a $1.3 million increase in deferred compensation.
  • Revenue Guidance: Raised Q3 and Q4 revenue estimates to $425.0-$435.0 million and $430.0-$440.0 million, respectively.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Healthcare Services Group Inc is a provider of housekeeping and facility management services to the healthcare industry, operating two business segments: Housekeeping, laundry, linen, and other services; and Dietary department services. The company serves nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals across the United States.

1816074127832936448.png

Performance Overview

Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $426.3 million, aligning with the company's expectations of $420.0 million to $430.0 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $1.8 million, translating to a diluted EPS of ($0.02), which includes a $0.22 impact from client restructuring charges. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.19 EPS.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the net loss, Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

  • Revenue of $426.3 million, in line with expectations.
  • Reported and adjusted cash flow from operations of $16.3 million and ($2.4) million, respectively.
  • Raised Q3 and Q4 revenue estimates to $425.0 to $435.0 million and $430.0 to $440.0 million, respectively.
  • Reaffirmed 2024 adjusted cash flow range of $40.0 to $55.0 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $426.3 million $418.9 million
Cost of Services $384.7 million $368.2 million
SG&A $44.4 million $41.4 million
Net Income ($1.8) million $8.3 million
Diluted EPS ($0.02) $0.11

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG, Financial) reported cash and marketable securities of $130.7 million and a $500.0 million credit facility expiring in November 2027. The company repurchased 263,500 shares, or $3.0 million, of its common stock during the second quarter, with 6.2 million shares remaining under its outstanding share repurchase authorization.

Operational Insights and Strategic Priorities

Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance:

"Our field-based team delivered strong service execution leading to another successful quarter of managing cost of services, excluding CECL, within our targeted range. Additionally, we achieved over 96% cash collections during the quarter, which, while short of our target, showed improvement compared to last quarter and the same period last year, and importantly, keeps us on track to meet our 2024 cash flow objectives."

Wahl also highlighted the impact of LaVie Care Centers’ Chapter 11 filing on the company's results, noting that the restructuring activity strengthens the financial health of their customer base in the long term.

Analysis and Outlook

Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG, Financial) continues to focus on three strategic priorities: managing cost of services within the 86% targeted range, driving growth, and improving cash collections. The company remains confident in its ability to deliver meaningful, long-term shareholder value, despite the challenges posed by client restructuring activities.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Healthcare Services Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.