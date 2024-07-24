Fortive Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.55 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $1.55 Billion Falls Short

Fortive Corp (FTV) Reports Resilient Earnings Growth Amid Delayed Recovery

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.55 billion, up 2% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1.57 billion.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.55, below analyst estimates of $0.67.
  • Operating Profit Margin: 19%, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 27%, up 90 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Earnings: $195 million for the quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $280 million, ahead of guidance.
  • Full-Year Outlook: GAAP diluted EPS projected at $2.68 to $2.74, a year-over-year increase of 10% to 13%.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Fortive Corp (FTV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Fortive, a diversified industrial technology firm, reported a 2% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.55 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.57 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.55 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.93, surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.67.

1816078704737153024.png

Company Overview

Fortive Corp (FTV, Financial) is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services, including field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. In 2023, Fortive generated approximately $6.1 billion in revenue.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Fortive reported net earnings of $195 million and adjusted net earnings of $329 million. Despite a delayed recovery in certain end markets, the company delivered resilient earnings growth and operating cash flow. The operating profit margin was 19%, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 27%, up 90 basis points year-over-year.

James A. Lico, President and CEO, stated, “Strong execution across our businesses resulted in earnings and cash flow at the high-end of our guidance in the second quarter. Our performance reflects our ability to adapt to the delayed recovery we are seeing in certain end markets and deliver differentiated financial results, enabled by FBS-led innovation and productivity.”

Financial Achievements

Fortive's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a reported operating cash flow of $309 million and free cash flow of $280 million, both ahead of guidance. The company also narrowed its full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating GAAP diluted EPS of $2.68 to $2.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.80 to $3.86, representing a year-over-year increase of 10% to 13% and 11% to 13%, respectively.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.55 billion $1.53 billion
Net Earnings $195 million $209 million
Adjusted Net Earnings $329 million $303 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.55 $0.59
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.93 $0.85

Analysis

Fortive's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its ability to navigate challenges and deliver strong financial results. The company's focus on innovation and productivity, driven by the Fortive Business System (FBS), has enabled it to achieve resilient earnings growth and robust cash flow. Despite a slight miss in revenue, the significant beat in EPS highlights Fortive's operational efficiency and strategic execution.

Looking ahead, Fortive's updated 2024 outlook reflects confidence in its growth trajectory, with anticipated double-digit earnings and cash flow growth. The company's leadership position in durable growth markets, particularly in Advanced Healthcare Solutions and Intelligent Operating Solutions, positions it well for sustained performance.

For more detailed insights and a complete copy of Fortive’s Form 10-Q financial statements, visit the company’s website at www.fortive.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fortive Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.