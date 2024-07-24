Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.94 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $62.0 Million

Record Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion Drive Performance

Summary
  • Net Income: $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, consistent with the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Net interest income increased by 2% year-over-year to $62.0 million, driven by strong loan growth and higher interest-earning asset yields.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans increased by $652 million, or 12%, year-over-year, with a record $221 million growth in the second quarter alone.
  • Net Interest Margin: Expanded to 3.26%, up from 3.20% in the previous quarter, marking the first expansion in six quarters.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased by 3% year-over-year to $23.7 million, with Wealth Management & Trust income reaching a record $10.8 million.
  • Non-Interest Expenses: Rose by 7% year-over-year to $49.1 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses.
  • Deposits: Total deposits increased by $361 million, or 6%, over the past 12 months, despite a $40 million contraction in the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting second-quarter earnings of $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the period ending June 30, 2024. This performance aligns with the same period last year, where the company also reported $0.94 per diluted share. The results surpassed analyst estimates of $0.84 per share and were driven by record loan growth and net interest margin expansion.

1816078770398982144.png

Company Overview

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc operates as a bank with two reportable operating segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The bank offers a range of services including loan and deposit services, cash management, securities brokerage, and mortgage origination, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Commercial Banking segment.

Performance Highlights

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc reported net income of $27.6 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $27.7 million in Q2 2023. However, the company achieved record loan growth and net interest margin expansion, which were key contributors to its performance. Total loans increased by $652 million, or 12%, over the past 12 months, with $221 million generated in Q2 2024 alone. The net interest margin improved to 3.26%, up from 3.20% in the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements

The company's net interest income rose to $62.0 million, a 2% increase compared to Q2 2023. Non-interest income also saw a 3% increase, reaching $23.7 million. Wealth Management and Trust (WM&T) income hit a record $10.8 million, benefiting from strong equity market performance and net new business expansion. Treasury management fees also set a record, growing by 11% to $2.8 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $27.6 million $25.9 million $27.7 million
Net Interest Income $62.0 million $60.1 million $60.9 million
Non-Interest Income $23.7 million $23.3 million $22.9 million
Net Interest Margin 3.26% 3.20% 3.42%
Efficiency Ratio 57.26% 58.68% 54.57%

Commentary

"Our second quarter results were solid, with record quarterly loan growth, stable credit quality metrics, solid contributions from our non-interest income revenue sources and net interest margin expansion," commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its ability to achieve growth despite a challenging economic environment. The record loan growth and net interest margin expansion are particularly noteworthy, as they indicate strong demand for the bank's lending products and effective management of interest rate spreads. However, the slight decline in net income compared to the previous year suggests that the company faces ongoing challenges, such as increased non-interest expenses and a shift in deposit mix towards higher-cost deposits.

Overall, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights its resilience and strategic focus on growth, making it an attractive prospect for value investors. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for further details.

