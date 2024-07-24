NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $6.069 Billion Misses Expectations

Strong Adjusted Earnings Growth Amid Revenue Decline

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.622 billion, or $0.79 per share, compared to $2.795 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $6.069 billion, falling short of the analyst estimate of $7.469 billion.
  • Adjusted Earnings: $1.968 billion, or $0.96 per share, up from $1.777 billion, or $0.88 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
  • FPL Net Income: $1.232 billion, or $0.60 per share, compared to $1.152 billion, or $0.57 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • NextEra Energy Resources Net Income: $552 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $1.462 billion, or $0.72 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: FPL's capital expenditures were approximately $2.1 billion for the quarter, with full-year investments expected between $8.0 billion and $8.8 billion.
  • Renewables and Storage Projects: Added more than 3,000 megawatts to the backlog, including 860 megawatts from agreements with Google.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, NextEra Energy Inc (NEE, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second-quarter 2024 financial results. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), a leading clean energy company, operates through its regulated utility, Florida Power & Light (FP&L), and its renewable energy segment, NextEra Energy Resources.

Performance Overview

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE, Financial) reported a net income attributable to the company on a GAAP basis of $1.622 billion, or $0.79 per share, compared to $2.795 billion, or $1.38 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.968 billion, or $0.96 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.80 per share. However, the company reported operating revenues of $6.069 billion, falling short of the estimated $7.469 billion.

1816078799809441792.png

Segment Performance

Florida Power & Light (FP&L): FP&L reported second-quarter 2024 net income of $1.232 billion, or $0.60 per share, compared to $1.152 billion, or $0.57 per share, for the same period last year. The growth was driven by continued investment in the business, with capital expenditures of approximately $2.1 billion for the quarter. FP&L's regulatory capital employed increased by approximately 10.7% year-over-year.

NextEra Energy Resources: The renewable energy segment reported a net income of $552 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $1.462 billion, or $0.72 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $865 million, or $0.42 per share, up from $781 million, or $0.39 per share, in Q2 2023. The segment added more than 3,000 megawatts of new renewables and storage projects to its backlog, including 860 megawatts from agreements with Google.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance with a 9% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings per share. The company's ability to invest in growth while maintaining low operational costs and high reliability is crucial in the regulated utilities sector. However, the decline in GAAP net income and revenue shortfall highlight challenges in managing operational expenses and market conditions.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $6.069 billion $7.349 billion
Net Income (GAAP) $1.622 billion $2.795 billion
Adjusted Earnings $1.968 billion $1.777 billion
Adjusted EPS $0.96 $0.88

Commentary

"NextEra Energy delivered strong second-quarter results, increasing adjusted earnings per share by more than 9% year-over-year, reflecting continued solid financial and operational performance at both our businesses," said John Ketchum, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Analysis

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 underscores its robust operational capabilities and strategic investments in renewable energy and regulated utilities. The company's ability to grow adjusted earnings despite revenue challenges is a testament to its efficient cost management and strategic focus on high-growth areas. However, the decline in GAAP net income and revenue shortfall indicate potential areas for improvement in managing market dynamics and operational expenses.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NextEra Energy Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.