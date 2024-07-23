Q2 2024 PennyMac Financial Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for participating in our second quarter earnings call. PFSI reported net income of $98 million or an annualized return on equity of