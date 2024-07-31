Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Market Position of Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $337.63, despite a daily loss of 2%, Sherwin-Williams Co has shown a promising three-month growth of 11.8%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Sherwin-Williams Co is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1816126352034787328.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key dimensions of valuation. This system has proven to be predictive of long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Sherwin-Williams Co boasts a GF Score of 92, reflecting its strong potential for market leadership.

Understanding Sherwin-Williams Co Business

Sherwin-Williams Co, with a market cap of $85.17 billion and annual sales of $22.98 billion, stands as the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company operates over 5,000 stores and distinguishes itself by selling premium paints at higher price points compared to competitors. Additionally, Sherwin-Williams Co also markets paint-related products in big-box stores and supplies coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

1816126396913840128.png

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Sherwin-Williams Co's Operating Margin has impressively increased over the past five years, showcasing a growth from 13.50% in 2019 to 15.74% in 2023. Similarly, the company's Gross Margin has also shown a consistent upward trend, highlighting its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. These metrics, coupled with a strong Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5 stars, underline Sherwin-Williams Co's robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Sherwin-Williams Co has demonstrated a strong commitment to growth, as evidenced by its high Growth rank. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.3% surpasses 57.84% of its peers in the Chemicals industry. Additionally, its EBITDA growth rates over the past three and five years further confirm its capability to expand and scale effectively.

1816126460818255872.png

Conclusion

Considering Sherwin-Williams Co's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.