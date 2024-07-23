Brandywine Realty Trust Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.17 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $125.35 Million

Performance Highlights and Financial Metrics

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $29.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($12.9) million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $125.35 million, slightly below the estimated $126.23 million.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $38.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $49.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Occupancy: Core portfolio 87.3% occupied and 88.5% leased as of June 30, 2024.
  • Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI): Decreased (1.3%) on an accrual basis and increased 2.4% on a cash basis.
  • Dividend Distribution: Quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share paid on July 18, 2024.
  • 2024 Guidance: Adjusted loss per share guidance from $(0.36) - $(0.29) to $(0.01) - $0.04 per share; FFO guidance narrowed to $0.91 - $0.96 per diluted share.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024. Brandywine Realty Trust is engaged in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties.

Company Overview

Brandywine Realty Trust operates within five segments: Philadelphia CBD, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Other. The company focuses on urban, town center, and transit-oriented properties, managing a portfolio of 156 properties totaling 22.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2024.

Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Brandywine Realty Trust reported net income to common shareholders of $29.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, significantly higher than the estimated earnings per share of $0.11. This includes a one-time, non-cash income of $53.8 million related to the recapitalization of a joint venture. Funds from Operations (FFO) were $38.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $49.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

1816134031595696128.png

Key Metrics and Achievements

Brandywine Realty Trust's core portfolio was 87.3% occupied and 88.5% leased as of June 30, 2024. The company signed new and renewal leases totaling 164,000 square feet for wholly-owned properties and 501,000 square feet including joint ventures. The rental rate mark-to-market increased by 10.8% on an accrual basis but decreased by 0.4% on a cash basis. Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) decreased by 1.3% on an accrual basis but increased by 2.4% on a cash basis.

Financial Statements Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (Loss) to Common Shareholders $29.9 million ($12.9 million)
FFO $38.0 million $49.6 million
Revenue $125.3 million $125.9 million
Operating Expenses $105.9 million $106.9 million

Management Commentary

"We continue to make excellent progress on our 2024 business plan highlighted by exceeding our speculative revenue target at the midpoint of our guidance," stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. "Based on our 2024 first half leasing performance, we are raising our full year midpoint target by $1.0 million from $24.5 million to $25.5 million."

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive performance, Brandywine Realty Trust faces challenges such as a decrease in Same Store NOI on an accrual basis and a slight decline in rental rates on a cash basis. However, the company has made significant strides in addressing joint venture debt portfolio maturities and refinancing unsecured bonds, which strengthens its liquidity position.

Brandywine Realty Trust has adjusted its 2024 loss per share guidance from $(0.36) - $(0.29) to $(0.01) - $0.04 per share and narrowed its FFO guidance from $0.90 - $0.97 to $0.91 - $0.96 per diluted share. The company remains focused on achieving positive mark-to-market rental rate increases and maintaining a low average annual lease expiration rate through 2026.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brandywine Realty Trust for further details.

