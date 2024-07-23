On July 23, 2024, Michael Mccleary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pricesmart Inc (PSMT, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 67,474 shares of Pricesmart Inc.

Pricesmart Inc operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides a broad selection of merchandise, including perishable foods and consumer goods, at low prices to its members.

The shares were sold at a price of $87.51 each, valuing the transaction at $350,040. This sale contributes to a total of 18 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period. Over the past year, Michael Mccleary has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The stock's market cap stands at $2.65 billion as of the last trading price. Pricesmart Inc's price-earnings ratio is 20.98, which is above the industry median of 16.855. The GF Value of the stock is $87.49, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The consistent insider selling over the past year could be a point of analysis for potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.