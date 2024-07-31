IBM Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.96 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $15.8 Billion

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $15.8 billion, up 2% year-over-year, above estimates of $15.62 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.96, up 14% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 56.8%, up 180 basis points year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $2.6 billion for the quarter, up $0.5 billion year-over-year.
  • Software Revenue: $6.7 billion, up 7.1% year-over-year, driven by growth in Hybrid Platform & Solutions and Transaction Processing.
  • Consulting Revenue: $5.2 billion, down 0.9% year-over-year, but up 1.8% at constant currency.
  • Infrastructure Revenue: $3.6 billion, up 0.7% year-over-year, with strong performance in Hybrid Infrastructure and IBM Z.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, International Business Machines Corp (IBM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported revenue of $15.8 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $15.62 billion. Additionally, IBM's earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.96, exceeding the estimated $1.80.

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. While IBM is a B2B company, its outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Performance and Challenges

IBM's performance in the second quarter was driven by growth in both revenue and free cash flow. The company reported a 2% year-over-year increase in revenue, with software revenue up 7% and infrastructure revenue up 1%. However, consulting revenue saw a slight decline of 1%. The company's gross profit margin improved to 56.8%, up 180 basis points from the previous year.

Despite the positive performance, IBM faces challenges in maintaining its growth momentum, particularly in the consulting segment. The slight decline in consulting revenue indicates potential headwinds in this area, which could impact overall growth if not addressed.

Financial Achievements

IBM's financial achievements in the second quarter are noteworthy. The company reported a gross profit of $8.9 billion, up 5% year-over-year. The pre-tax income margin also improved to 14.1%, up 110 basis points. These achievements are crucial for IBM as they reflect the company's ability to generate higher profitability and maintain a strong financial position.

1816209551020683264.png

Key Financial Metrics

IBM's income statement highlights the following key metrics:

Metric Value
Revenue $15.8 billion
Gross Profit $8.9 billion
Gross Profit Margin 56.8%
Pre-tax Income $2.2 billion
Pre-tax Income Margin 14.1%
Net Income $1.8 billion
Diluted EPS $1.96

IBM's balance sheet remains strong with $16.0 billion in cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities, up $2.5 billion from year-end 2023. The company's total debt stands at $56.5 billion, flat year-to-date.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

IBM generated net cash from operating activities of $2.1 billion in the second quarter, down $0.6 billion year-over-year. However, free cash flow increased by $0.5 billion to $2.6 billion. For the first six months of the year, net cash from operating activities was $6.2 billion, down $0.2 billion year-over-year, while free cash flow was $4.5 billion, up $1.1 billion.

Segment Performance

IBM's segment performance for the second quarter is as follows:

Segment Revenue Year-over-Year Change
Software $6.7 billion +7.1%
Consulting $5.2 billion -0.9%
Infrastructure $3.6 billion +0.7%
Financing $0.2 billion -8.3%

Analysis

IBM's second-quarter performance demonstrates its ability to exceed market expectations and maintain a strong financial position. The growth in software and infrastructure segments, along with improved profit margins, highlights the company's successful execution of its strategy. However, the decline in consulting revenue indicates potential challenges that need to be addressed to sustain overall growth.

Overall, IBM's financial achievements and strong cash flow generation position the company well for future growth and investment in innovation. The company's ability to return value to shareholders through dividends further underscores its financial strength.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from International Business Machines Corp for further details.

