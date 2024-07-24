Republic Services Inc (RSG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.62 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $4.048 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amid Solid Operational Execution

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.048 billion, up by 8.6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $4.034 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.62, an increase of 20% over the prior year.
  • Net Income: $511.5 million, up from $427.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.2578 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.1%, an increase of 110 basis points over the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Year-to-date adjusted free cash flow of $1.15 billion.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend increased by approximately 8% to $0.58 per share.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised financial guidance for earnings and cash flow for the full year 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that surpassed analyst estimates. Republic Services, the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) operates approximately 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations, serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The company also runs a substantial recycling operation across North America.

Performance Highlights

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) reported a total revenue of $4,048.0 million for Q2 2024, an 8.6% increase from $3,725.9 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by a combination of 5.6% organic growth and 3.0% growth from acquisitions. The company's reported EPS was $1.62, while adjusted EPS stood at $1.61, both exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.51.

1816209625637351424.png

Key Financial Achievements

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones during the quarter:

  • Net income of $511.5 million, representing a 12.6% margin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1,257.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.1%, an increase of 110 basis points over the prior year.
  • Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $1.91 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $1.15 billion.
  • Increased quarterly dividend by approximately 8% to $0.58 per share.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) reported a significant increase in net income, rising from $427.4 million in Q2 2023 to $511.5 million in Q2 2024. The company's revenue growth was supported by a 6.8% increase in core price on total revenue and a 5.5% increase in average yield on total revenue. However, volume decreased revenue by 0.8%.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $4,048.0 million $3,725.9 million
Net Income $511.5 million $427.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $1,257.8 million $1,108.0 million
Adjusted EPS $1.61 $1.41

Operational and Strategic Insights

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) continues to prioritize its core capabilities in customer zeal, digital innovation, and sustainability. According to Jon Vander Ark, President and CEO, "We continue to prioritize our differentiating capabilities – Customer Zeal, Digital and Sustainability – to help our customers achieve their operational and sustainability goals, and drive significant value for our stakeholders."

During the second quarter, we delivered double-digit growth in EBITDA and EPS, and expanded EBITDA margin by 110 basis points. Pricing in excess of cost inflation and solid operational execution underpinned strong results across the business. As a result of our performance and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full-year financial guidance." - Jon Vander Ark, President and CEO

Future Outlook

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial) has raised its full-year financial guidance for 2024, expecting revenue to be in the range of $16.075 billion to $16.125 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $4.900 billion and $4.925 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS between $6.15 and $6.20. The company also anticipates adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $2.150 billion to $2.170 billion.

Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial)'s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position it well for continued growth in the waste management industry. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Republic Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.