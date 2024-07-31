KLA Corp (KLAC) Q4 FY 2024 Earnings: EPS of $6.18 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses $2.57 Billion

Strong Performance in Revenue and EPS Surpasses Expectations

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.57 billion for Q4 FY 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.52 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $6.18 for Q4 FY 2024, significantly above the midpoint of the guidance range.
  • Net Income: $836.4 million for Q4 FY 2024, an increase from $685 million in Q4 FY 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $831.9 million for Q4 FY 2024, contributing to a total of $3.03 billion for the fiscal year.
  • Capital Returns: $667.8 million for Q4 FY 2024, totaling $2.51 billion for the fiscal year.
  • Annual Revenue: $9.81 billion for FY 2024, slightly above the annual estimate of $9.78 billion.
  • Annual GAAP EPS: $20.28 for FY 2024, closely aligning with the annual estimate of $20.30.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. KLA Corp, a leading semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer, specializes in semiconductor process control and holds a majority market share in this segment.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter, KLA Corp reported total revenues of $2.569 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.519 billion. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $6.18, while non-GAAP diluted EPS reached $6.60, both exceeding the estimated EPS of $5.87. For the fiscal year, total revenues were $9.81 billion, slightly above the annual estimate of $9.782 billion, with GAAP diluted EPS of $20.28, closely aligning with the estimated $20.30.

1816209657304346624.png

Key Financial Metrics

Q4 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2024 Q4 FY 2023
Total Revenues $2,569 million $2,360 million $2,355 million
Net Income Attributable to KLA $836 million $602 million $685 million
Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $6.18 $4.43 $4.97
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to KLA $893 million $715 million $743 million
Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $6.60 $5.26 $5.40

Performance Analysis

KLA Corp's strong performance in Q4 FY 2024 is attributed to robust demand in the semiconductor process control market. The company's ability to exceed revenue and EPS estimates highlights its competitive edge and operational efficiency. The reported cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $892.6 million, with free cash flow at $831.9 million, indicating strong liquidity and financial health.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive results, KLA Corp faces challenges such as market cyclicality and geopolitical risks. However, the company remains optimistic about future growth, as indicated by President and CEO Rick Wallace:

“KLA’s June quarter results exceeded expectations, including revenue, gross margin and EPS, which were all above their respective guidance midpoints, demonstrating the enduring power and differentiation of the KLA portfolio. We are encouraged by the early signs of a strengthening market environment for our customers at the leading edge and are increasingly confident in our plan for steady improvement throughout the remainder of this calendar year and into 2025.”

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, KLA Corp reported total assets of $15.43 billion, with significant holdings in cash and marketable securities. The company's balance sheet reflects a strong financial position, with total liabilities at $12.07 billion and stockholders' equity at $3.37 billion.

Conclusion

KLA Corp's Q4 FY 2024 earnings report showcases its resilience and market leadership in the semiconductor industry. The company's ability to surpass analyst estimates in both revenue and EPS underscores its robust operational performance and strategic positioning. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed information in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KLA Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.