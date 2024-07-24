On July 24, 2024, Robert Half Inc (RHI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported revenues of $1.473 billion and net income of $68 million, or $0.66 per share. These results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 and revenue of $1.501 billion.

Company Overview

Founded in 1948, Robert Half Inc provides temporary, permanent, and outcome-based staffing for both in-person and remote positions in various fields including finance and accounting, technology, legal, marketing, and administrative sectors. Its subsidiary, Protiviti, specializes in technology, risk, auditing, and compliance matters. The firm generates most of its sales within the U.S. and is a key player in the fragmented U.S. staffing industry, with annual revenue around $7 billion.

Performance and Challenges

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Robert Half Inc reported a net income of $68 million, or $0.66 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion. This represents a decline from the same period in 2023, where the company posted a net income of $106 million, or $1.00 per share, on revenues of $1.639 billion. The company attributed the decline to ongoing macroeconomic and interest rate uncertainties, which have led to client and candidate caution impacting hiring activity and new project starts.

“Client and candidate caution continues to impact hiring activity and new project starts as macroeconomic and interest rate uncertainty persist. Second-quarter revenues and earnings were within our guidance range. Protiviti posted strong results, led by U.S. growth in revenues and segment income both on a sequential and year-on-year basis,” said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Robert Half Inc achieved several notable accolades. The company ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms and was recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials, Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity, and Forbes’ Best Employers for Women.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $1.473 billion $1.639 billion Net Income $68 million $106 million Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.66 $1.00

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported net income of $132 million, or $1.27 per share, on revenues of $2.948 billion, compared to net income of $228 million, or $2.14 per share, on revenues of $3.356 billion for the same period in 2023.

Segment Performance

Robert Half Inc's Protiviti segment showed strong performance, with U.S. growth in revenues and segment income both on a sequential and year-on-year basis. However, the contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments experienced declines in revenue and income.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Robert Half Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $547.4 million, down from $722.8 million as of June 30, 2023. Accounts receivable, net, stood at $893.5 million, compared to $974 million in the previous year. Total assets were $2.938 billion, while total current liabilities were $1.263 billion. The company’s total stockholders' equity was $1.480 billion, down from $1.625 billion in the previous year.

Analysis

Robert Half Inc's Q2 performance highlights the impact of macroeconomic uncertainties on the staffing industry. While the Protiviti segment showed resilience, the overall decline in revenue and net income underscores the challenges faced by the company. The recognition and accolades received by the company reflect its strong market position and commitment to a people-first culture, which may help in navigating the current economic climate.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Robert Half Inc for further details.