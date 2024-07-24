Robert Half Inc (RHI) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $0.66 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $1.473 Billion Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Miss Expectations Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainty

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.473 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.501 billion.
  • Net Income: $68 million, down from $106 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.66, below the analyst estimate of $0.73.
  • Gross Margin: $576.7 million, a decrease from $660.2 million year-over-year.
  • Protiviti Segment: Strong performance with $486.6 million in revenue, showing resilience amid broader market challenges.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Robert Half Inc (RHI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported revenues of $1.473 billion and net income of $68 million, or $0.66 per share. These results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 and revenue of $1.501 billion.

Company Overview

Founded in 1948, Robert Half Inc provides temporary, permanent, and outcome-based staffing for both in-person and remote positions in various fields including finance and accounting, technology, legal, marketing, and administrative sectors. Its subsidiary, Protiviti, specializes in technology, risk, auditing, and compliance matters. The firm generates most of its sales within the U.S. and is a key player in the fragmented U.S. staffing industry, with annual revenue around $7 billion.

1816210667762511872.png

Performance and Challenges

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Robert Half Inc reported a net income of $68 million, or $0.66 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion. This represents a decline from the same period in 2023, where the company posted a net income of $106 million, or $1.00 per share, on revenues of $1.639 billion. The company attributed the decline to ongoing macroeconomic and interest rate uncertainties, which have led to client and candidate caution impacting hiring activity and new project starts.

“Client and candidate caution continues to impact hiring activity and new project starts as macroeconomic and interest rate uncertainty persist. Second-quarter revenues and earnings were within our guidance range. Protiviti posted strong results, led by U.S. growth in revenues and segment income both on a sequential and year-on-year basis,” said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Robert Half Inc achieved several notable accolades. The company ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms and was recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials, Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity, and Forbes’ Best Employers for Women.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.473 billion $1.639 billion
Net Income $68 million $106 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.66 $1.00

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported net income of $132 million, or $1.27 per share, on revenues of $2.948 billion, compared to net income of $228 million, or $2.14 per share, on revenues of $3.356 billion for the same period in 2023.

Segment Performance

Robert Half Inc's Protiviti segment showed strong performance, with U.S. growth in revenues and segment income both on a sequential and year-on-year basis. However, the contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments experienced declines in revenue and income.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Robert Half Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $547.4 million, down from $722.8 million as of June 30, 2023. Accounts receivable, net, stood at $893.5 million, compared to $974 million in the previous year. Total assets were $2.938 billion, while total current liabilities were $1.263 billion. The company’s total stockholders' equity was $1.480 billion, down from $1.625 billion in the previous year.

Analysis

Robert Half Inc's Q2 performance highlights the impact of macroeconomic uncertainties on the staffing industry. While the Protiviti segment showed resilience, the overall decline in revenue and net income underscores the challenges faced by the company. The recognition and accolades received by the company reflect its strong market position and commitment to a people-first culture, which may help in navigating the current economic climate.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Robert Half Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.