SEI Investments Co (SEIC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.05 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $518.99M Misses Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Revenue Growth and Operational Leverage

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $518.99 million, up by 6% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $523.80 million.
  • Net Income: $139.12 million, an increase of 17% compared to $118.85 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.05, an 18% increase from $0.89 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Profit: $136.51 million, up by 21% from $112.60 million in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $100.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: 1.6 million shares repurchased for $111.2 million at an average price of $67.44 per share.
  • Assets Under Administration: Increased by 16% to $1.0 trillion compared to $863.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors. The company operates in four segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also holds a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, managing approximately $1.4 trillion in assets as of December 2023.

1816210768731992064.png

Performance Overview

SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.04. This represents an 18% increase from $0.89 in Q2 2023. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $518.99 million, slightly below the estimated $523.80 million but still marking a 6% year-over-year growth from $489.06 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones this quarter. Net income rose by 17% to $139.12 million from $118.85 million in the same period last year. The company’s focus on capital allocation, operational leverage, and revenue growth has been instrumental in driving these results. However, challenges such as client losses in the Institutional Investors segment and negative cash flows from SEI fund programs partially offset revenue growth.

Segment Performance

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Revenue (Q2 2023) Change Operating Margin (Q2 2024) Operating Margin (Q2 2023)
Private Banks $132.40M $132.41M 0% 15% 14%
Investment Advisors $120.59M $109.58M 10% 43% 41%
Institutional Investors $71.51M $75.15M -5% 46% 39%
Investment Managers $179.87M $159.20M 13% 38% 35%
Investments in New Businesses $14.62M $12.71M 15% NM NM

Key Financial Metrics

SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) reported a total revenue of $518.99 million for Q2 2024, a 6% increase from $489.06 million in Q2 2023. The company’s operating profit rose by 21% to $136.51 million, driven by a 1% increase in expenses to $349.14 million. The operating margin improved across most segments, reflecting the company’s efficient cost management and operational leverage.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $518.99M $489.06M 6%
Net Income $139.12M $118.85M 17%
Diluted EPS $1.05 $0.89 18%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) reported total assets of $2.53 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $2.52 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash flow from operations was $114.7 million, with a free cash flow of $100.6 million for Q2 2024. The company repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock for $111.2 million during the quarter, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Commentary

"Our second-quarter results reflect 6% revenue growth year over year, as our focus on capital allocation, operational leverage, and revenue growth is seeing real traction and delivering results. We also have momentum across our markets, particularly with the increased adoption of our platforms in our technology and operational businesses," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

Analysis

SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding EPS estimates and achieving significant revenue growth. The company’s strategic focus on capital allocation and operational efficiency has yielded positive results, despite challenges in certain segments. The increase in operating margins across most segments indicates effective cost management and operational leverage. With continued investments in growth areas and a strong balance sheet, SEI Investments Co (SEIC) is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in the asset management industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SEI Investments Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.