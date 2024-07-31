On July 24, 2024, QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, translating to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72. This performance surpasses the analyst estimates of $1.40 EPS and $65.25 million in revenue.

Company Overview

QCR Holdings Inc is a multi-bank holding company operating through segments such as Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and other segments. The commercial bank segment is geographically divided by markets namely QCBT, CRBT, CSB, and GB. The company generates revenue primarily through interest income.

Performance Highlights

QCR Holdings Inc reported a net income of $29.1 million for Q2 2024, up from $26.7 million in Q1 2024 and $28.4 million in Q2 2023. The diluted EPS for Q2 2024 was $1.72, compared to $1.58 in Q1 2024 and $1.69 in Q2 2023. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for Q2 2024 was $29.3 million, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.73.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Income ($ millions) 29.1 26.7 28.4 Diluted EPS ($) 1.72 1.58 1.69 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) ($ millions) 29.3 26.9 28.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) ($) 1.73 1.59 1.69

Financial Achievements

QCR Holdings Inc's net interest income for Q2 2024 was $56.2 million, a 3% increase from Q1 2024. The net interest margin (NIM) remained steady at 2.82%, while the NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (TEY) basis (non-GAAP) increased slightly to 3.27% from 3.25% in Q1 2024. The company also reported strong noninterest income of $30.9 million, driven by $17.8 million in capital markets revenue.

“We delivered outstanding second quarter results, highlighted by expanded net interest margin and growth in net interest income. We also had another quarter of strong capital markets revenue and well-controlled expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

QCR Holdings Inc's total assets as of June 30, 2024, were $8.9 billion, with total loans and leases growing to $6.9 billion. The company's total deposits stood at $6.8 billion, reflecting a modest decrease of $42.1 million from Q1 2024. The allowance for credit losses remained stable at 1.33% of total loans held for investment.

Analysis and Outlook

QCR Holdings Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, marked by increased net interest income and stable asset quality, positions the company well for future growth. The company's focus on expanding its market share and maintaining excellent asset quality will likely continue to drive its financial success.

