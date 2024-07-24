Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.57, Revenue at $541 Million, Slightly Surpassing Estimates

Robust SaaS Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Drive Performance

49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $541.0 million, up 7.3% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $540.88 million.
  • Recurring Revenues: $449.0 million, up 8.4%, comprising 83.0% of total revenues.
  • GAAP Net Income: $67.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, up 37.9% year-over-year.
  • Subscription Revenues: $333.7 million, up 12.1%, with SaaS revenues growing 23.2% to $156.0 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $48.6 million, compared to negative $33.2 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $78.0 million, up 26.1% year-over-year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.80 billion, up 8.4% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a solid financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Tyler Technologies, a leading provider of integrated software solutions and services for local government entities, reported significant growth in key financial metrics.

Company Overview

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts, and other local government entities. The company's core products include Munis (ERP system), Odyssey (court management system), and payments. Additionally, Tyler offers various add-on modules and outsourced property tax assessment services.

Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Tyler Technologies reported total revenues of $541.0 million, marking a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This figure slightly exceeded the analyst estimate of $540.88 million. On an organic basis, revenues grew by 6.5%.

1816214691039571968.png

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $541.0 million $504.3 million +7.3%
Recurring Revenues $449.0 million $414.1 million +8.4%
GAAP Net Income $67.7 million $49.1 million +37.9%
Non-GAAP Net Income $103.9 million $85.9 million +20.9%
GAAP EPS (Diluted) $1.57 $1.15 +36.5%
Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) $2.40 $2.01 +19.4%

Key Performance Drivers

Recurring revenues, which include maintenance and subscriptions, rose by 8.4% to $449.0 million, making up 83.0% of total revenues. Subscription revenues saw a notable increase of 12.1%, driven by a 23.2% growth in SaaS revenues, which reached $156.0 million. This growth underscores the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among Tyler's clients.

Profitability and Margins

Tyler Technologies reported a GAAP operating income of $78.0 million, up 26.1% from the previous year. Non-GAAP operating income also saw a significant rise of 14.4%, reaching $132.6 million. The company's GAAP net income was $67.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, a 37.9% increase from Q2 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $103.9 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, up 20.9%.

We built on the momentum from our strong first quarter performance to again deliver exceptional results for the second quarter," said Lynn Moore, Tyler's president and chief executive officer. "SaaS revenues grew 23.2%, and SaaS arrangements comprised 97% of our new software contract value, as clients across all segments of the public sector increasingly embrace the cloud."

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Tyler Technologies reported a significant improvement in cash flow from operations, which amounted to $64.3 million compared to a negative $19.2 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow also turned positive, reaching $48.6 million, up from a negative $33.2 million.

Conclusion

Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strong SaaS revenue growth and improved operating margins. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and maintain a positive outlook for the remainder of the year highlights its strong market position and effective execution of its growth strategy. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to monitor Tyler's continued progress in the evolving public sector software market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tyler Technologies Inc for further details.

