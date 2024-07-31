Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.62 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $602.2 Million

Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings

  • Revenue: $602.2 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $601.50 million.
  • Net Income: $17.3 million, up from $15.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $0.58 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $25.4 million, slightly down from $25.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Title Segment Operating Revenues: Increased by 6% to $496.2 million, driven by higher domestic commercial and international revenues.
  • Real Estate Solutions Segment Operating Revenues: Rose by 29% to $92.2 million, primarily due to increased revenues from credit information and valuation services.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operations: $21.1 million, down from $35.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Stewart Information Services Corp (STC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It operates through three segments: Title Insurance and Related Services, Real Estate Solutions, and Corporate and Other.

1816215154120093696.png

Performance Overview

Stewart Information Services Corp (STC, Financial) reported net income attributable to Stewart of $17.3 million ($0.62 per diluted share) for Q2 2024, compared to $15.8 million ($0.58 per diluted share) for Q2 2023. On an adjusted basis, net income was $25.4 million ($0.91 per diluted share) compared to $25.8 million ($0.94 per diluted share) in Q2 2023. The company’s total revenues for Q2 2024 were $602.2 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $601.50 million.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite a challenging housing market, Stewart Information Services Corp (STC, Financial) managed to increase its revenues compared to the same quarter last year. The Title Segment saw a 6% increase in operating revenues, driven by domestic commercial, international, and agency title operations. However, the segment's pretax income decreased by 6% due to higher operating expenses.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenues $602.2 million $549.2 million 9.6%
Net Income Attributable to Stewart $17.3 million $15.8 million 9.5%
Adjusted Net Income $25.4 million $25.8 million -1.6%
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.62 $0.58 6.9%
Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $0.91 $0.94 -3.2%

Segment Performance

The Title Segment reported a 6% increase in operating revenues to $496.2 million, while the Real Estate Solutions Segment saw a 29% increase in operating revenues to $92.2 million. The Corporate and Other Segment managed to reduce its net expenses to $9.5 million from $10.5 million in Q2 2023.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Despite the revenue growth, Stewart Information Services Corp (STC, Financial) faces challenges due to the difficult housing market. The company remains focused on achieving its strategic goals and continues to invest in growth and margin improvement across all lines of business.

“Our second quarter revenues increased when compared to the second quarter of last year, driven by solid topline results in several of our core businesses. As with the rest of the industry, we remain impacted by a continued difficult housing market,” commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics include a pretax margin of 4.8% and an adjusted pretax margin of 6.6%. The company's effective income tax rate was higher due to the higher pretax contribution of international operations. Net cash provided by operations was $21.1 million, down from $35.1 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased trade accounts receivable.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stewart Information Services Corp for further details.

