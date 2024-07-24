On July 24, 2024, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc operates in the financial services domain, conducting commercial banking and trust business in the United States. Its range of services includes mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development, local government loans, and various types of time and demand deposits.

Performance Highlights

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB, Financial) reported net income available to common shareholders of $11.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This represents a significant increase of 143.4% compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. The reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.60.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income ($ million) 11.8 12.1 4.8 Earnings Per Share (EPS) 0.71 0.73 0.29 Net Interest Income ($ million) 38.8 36.5 36.4 Net Interest Margin (%) 3.12 2.97 3.31 Book Value Per Share ($) 33.76 33.26 31.74

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones in the second quarter of 2024. The company's net interest income increased to $38.8 million, up from $36.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $36.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin also improved to 3.12%, compared to 2.97% in the previous quarter. This growth was driven by disciplined loan pricing and an increase in Fed funds sold.

Loan growth for the quarter was $47.1 million, or 4.4% annualized, while deposits increased by $122.6 million, or 11.3% annualized. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $112.1 million rise in interest-bearing accounts and a $47.7 million increase in time deposits. However, the company continues to face challenges with deposit pricing due to increased interest rates and competition.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB, Financial) reported a decrease in nonperforming assets by $5.1 million, or 33%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.81% of loans, net of unearned interest, as of June 30, 2024. The company's capital ratios remain strong, with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 8.4% and a Total Capital ratio of 11.8%.

Commentary from Management

"We are pleased to announce the results of our second quarter, detailed within this earnings release, as they are virtually in lockstep with what we have been signaling over the last nine months. That signal has included restrained loan growth, a focus on core deposit growth and a restraint on noninterest expenses," said Rory G. Ritrievi, Chair, President, and CEO.

Conclusion

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and achieving significant growth in net income and deposits. The company's focus on disciplined loan pricing and core deposit growth has contributed to its improved net interest margin. Despite challenges in deposit pricing, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB) remains well-capitalized and continues to show resilience in its financial performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mid Penn Bancorp Inc for further details.