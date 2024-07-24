Third Coast Bancshares Inc (TCBX) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.70 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $38.9 Million Misses Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Operational Efficiencies and Loan Growth

Summary
  • Net Income: $10.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $10.4 million in Q1 2024 and $8.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.70 per basic share and $0.63 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.56.
  • Revenue: $38.9 million in net interest income for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $41.14 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 61.39% in Q2 2024 from 64.11% in Q1 2024.
  • Gross Loans: Increased to $3.76 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $3.75 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing Demand Deposits: Rose by $40.5 million, or 9.5%, from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024.
  • Branch Expansion: Opened two new branches in Austin, Texas, and The Woodlands, Texas, bringing the total to 18 locations.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Third Coast Bancshares Inc (TCBX, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The bank holding company, which provides commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through its 18 branches in Texas, posted impressive earnings that surpassed analyst expectations.

Financial Highlights

Third Coast Bancshares Inc reported a net income of $10.8 million for Q2 2024, translating to $0.70 per basic share and $0.63 per diluted share. This marks an increase from the previous quarter's net income of $10.4 million and significantly exceeds the analyst estimate of $0.56 per share. The company also reported a return on average assets of 0.97%, up from 0.95% in Q1 2024.

1816216406656708608.png

Operational Efficiency and Loan Growth

Third Coast Bancshares Inc's efficiency ratio improved to 61.39% in Q2 2024 from 64.11% in Q1 2024, indicating better cost management and operational efficiency. Gross loans grew by $12.0 million to $3.76 billion, a 0.3% increase from the previous quarter. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits also saw a significant rise of $40.5 million, or 9.5%, from Q1 2024.

“Third Coast's second quarter performance highlights our commitment to improving profitability through operational efficiencies,” said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $38.9 million, a 2.0% increase from Q1 2024 and a 14.0% increase from Q2 2023. The net interest margin stood at 3.62%, slightly up from 3.60% in the previous quarter. Noninterest income also rose to $2.9 million, driven by an increase in Small Business Investment Company income.

On the balance sheet, total assets were reported at $4.47 billion, a decrease from $4.66 billion in Q1 2024. Deposits totaled $3.86 billion, down 4.8% from the previous quarter but up 13.1% year-over-year. The company's book value per share increased to $26.99, and tangible book value per share rose to $25.60.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

Nonperforming loans increased to $24.4 million, representing 0.65% of total loans, up from 0.58% in Q1 2024. The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million, with net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the quarter. Despite these challenges, the company's capital ratios remained strong, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.88% and a total capital ratio of 12.78%.

Conclusion

Third Coast Bancshares Inc's Q2 2024 performance underscores its strategic focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth. The company's ability to exceed earnings expectations and improve key financial metrics positions it well for continued success in the competitive banking industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Third Coast Bancshares Inc for further details.

