Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL) Q4 Earnings: GAAP EPS -$0.01 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $47.4M Falls Short

Company Faces Challenges Amid Declining Sales and Profitability

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $47.4 million, falling short of the estimated $48.01 million and down 19.5% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.01, compared to $0.27 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 31.1% from 27.9% in the prior year's fourth quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $7.2 million in the fourth quarter, ending the year with $24.3 million in cash and no debt.
  • Net Loss: $0.1 million, compared to net income of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased slightly to $14.8 million from $15.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Dividend: Declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 1, 2024. The company, which provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, faced a challenging fiscal year with significant declines in sales and profitability.

Company Overview

Richardson Electronics Ltd offers a range of products and services, including power conversion, RF and microwave components, high-value flat panel detector solutions, and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment. The company operates through four segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, Green Energy Solutions (GES), and Healthcare. The majority of its revenue is derived from the PMT segment.

1816224957013848064.png

Fourth Quarter Performance

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $47.4 million, a 19.5% decrease from $58.8 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily driven by lower sales in the PMT, GES, and Canvys segments. PMT sales decreased by $1.0 million, GES sales dropped by $10.6 million, and Canvys sales fell by $0.5 million. However, Richardson Healthcare saw a $0.7 million increase in sales due to higher demand for systems, CT tubes, and parts.

Despite the sales decline, the company's gross margin improved to 31.1% from 27.9% in the prior year's fourth quarter, thanks to a favorable product mix across segments. Operating expenses decreased slightly to $14.8 million from $15.0 million, resulting in an operating loss of $0.1 million compared to an operating income of $1.4 million in the previous year.

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the full fiscal year 2024, Richardson Electronics reported net sales of $196.5 million, a 25.2% decrease from $262.7 million in fiscal 2023. The PMT segment saw a 21.7% decline in sales, GES dropped by 51.2%, and Canvys fell by 17.5%. Healthcare was the only segment to report an increase, with sales rising by 5.7%.

Gross margin for the fiscal year was 30.5%, down from 31.9% in fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased to $59.5 million from $58.7 million, leading to an operating income of $0.3 million, a significant drop from $25.0 million in the previous year. Net income for fiscal 2024 was $0.1 million, compared to $22.3 million in fiscal 2023.

Financial Position

Richardson Electronics ended the fiscal year with $24.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt, reflecting a strong balance sheet. The company generated $7.2 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter, primarily due to lower inventory and accounts receivable. Capital expenditures for the year totaled $4.0 million, down from $7.4 million in fiscal 2023.

Key Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Sales $47.4M $58.8M $196.5M $262.7M
Gross Margin 31.1% 27.9% 30.5% 31.9%
Operating Income -$0.1M $1.4M $0.3M $25.0M
Net Income $0.1M $4.1M $0.1M $22.3M

Challenges and Outlook

Richardson Electronics faced significant challenges in fiscal 2024, including difficult conditions in the semiconductor wafer fab market and delays in GES programs. These factors negatively impacted sales and profitability. However, the company focused on maintaining gross margins, reducing inventory levels, and investing in long-term growth opportunities.

“Fiscal 2024 was a difficult year for Richardson Electronics, as a result of challenging conditions within our semiconductor wafer fab market and program delays across several of our emerging GES opportunities. While these trends impacted sales and profitability during the year, our teams focused on maintaining gross margins, reducing inventory levels, strengthening our strong balance sheet, and investing in our long-term strategic growth opportunities,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, management expects to return to year-over-year sales growth and higher profitability, driven by improving demand in the semiconductor wafer fab markets and significant growth opportunities in the global GES markets.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Richardson Electronics Ltd for further details.

