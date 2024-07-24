Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.10 Beats Estimate, Revenue Hits $189.54 Million

Strong Leasing Activity and Solid Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income Per Share: $0.10, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.04.
  • Revenue: $189.54 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $189.40 million.
  • Leasing Activity: Signed 272,000 rentable square feet of leases, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of positive leased absorption.
  • Liquidity: Over $1.0 billion, with no floating rate debt exposure.
  • Occupancy Rates: Total commercial portfolio occupancy increased to 88.5%, up from 87.6% in the previous quarter.
  • Observatory Revenue: $34.1 million, with a 1.6% year-over-year increase in NOI.
  • Acquisitions: Announced agreements to acquire prime retail portfolios in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for a total of $195 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Empire State Realty Trust operates as a pure-play greater New York and Manhattan-focused REIT, featuring its landmark Empire State Building office and observation deck. The company owns and operates around 9.4 million square feet of office space, about 80% of which is located in Manhattan.

Performance Overview

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT, Financial) reported a net income per fully diluted share of $0.10, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.04. The company also reported core funds from operations (FFO) per fully diluted share of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $189.54 million, slightly above the estimated $189.40 million.

1816225181581078528.png

Key Financial Achievements

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones during the second quarter:

  • Signed 272,000 rentable square feet of leases, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of positive leased absorption and the 12th consecutive quarter of positive leasing spreads.
  • Maintained over $1.0 billion in liquidity with no floating rate debt exposure.
  • Reaffirmed its 2024 FFO guidance.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $189.54 million $190.54 million
Net Income $28.56 million $36.96 million
Net Income per Share $0.10 $0.14

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT, Financial) reported total liquidity of $1.0 billion, including $536 million in cash and $500 million available under its revolving credit facility. The company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.3 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.27% per annum and no floating rate debt exposure. The ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA stood at 5.1x.

Leasing and Occupancy

The company signed 35 leases totaling 271,981 square feet during the quarter, with an average cash rent of $67.41 per square foot. The total commercial portfolio was 88.5% occupied and 92.6% leased as of June 30, 2024.

Observatory Performance

The Empire State Building Observatory generated $34.1 million in revenue and $25.2 million in net operating income (NOI) for the second quarter, reflecting a 1.6% year-over-year increase in NOI.

Portfolio Transactions

Subsequent to the quarter end, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT, Financial) entered into agreements to acquire prime retail portfolios on North 6th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for a total of $195 million. These acquisitions are consistent with the company's strategy to recycle capital from non-core suburban assets into strong NYC assets.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

On June 28, 2024, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The stock repurchase program, which began in March 2020, has repurchased approximately $293.7 million worth of shares at a weighted average price of $8.18 per share, with no repurchases during the second quarter.

Conclusion

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance and leasing activity in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and reaffirming its 2024 FFO guidance. The company's strategic acquisitions and robust liquidity position it well for future growth in the competitive NYC real estate market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Empire State Realty Trust Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.