On July 22, 2024, Susan Merkatoris, Director at Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 83,218 shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc operates as a financial holding company for Nicolet National Bank, providing commercial and retail banking services primarily in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The company offers a variety of banking products, including loans and deposits, and wealth management capabilities.

Over the past year, Susan Merkatoris has sold a total of 20,006 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Nicolet Bankshares Inc, where insider activity has included 1 buy and 26 sells.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc were priced at $97.46 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.500 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.55, which is above the industry median of 10.27 and also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Nicolet Bankshares Inc is estimated at $77.09 per share, making the stock Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity at the company. This pattern aligns with the broader insider selling trend over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating that it is currently trading above its estimated intrinsic value.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their assessment of Nicolet Bankshares Inc's stock and its future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.