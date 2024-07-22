On July 22, 2024, Gokul Rajaram, a Director at The Trade Desk Inc (TTD, Financial), executed a sale of 1,355 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,701 shares of The Trade Desk Inc.

The Trade Desk Inc operates as a technology company in the advertising sector. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and devices. Established in 2009, the company leverages technology, including data analytics and machine learning, to help advertisers optimize their campaigns.

Over the past year, Gokul Rajaram has sold a total of 24,760 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at The Trade Desk Inc, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc were priced at $98.37 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $43.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 223.30, significantly above both the industry median of 26.74 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $98.40, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

