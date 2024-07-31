EVP, Global President Dave Howson of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company on July 22, 2024. The transaction was filed on July 24, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,073 shares of the company.

Cboe Global Markets Inc operates as an exchange holding company offering trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products, global foreign exchange, and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Over the past year, Dave Howson has sold a total of 24,136 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc were trading at $186.67 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $19.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.82, which is above the industry median of 18.2.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $106.83, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.75. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and possible future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.