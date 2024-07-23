On July 23, 2024, Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), executed a sale of 11,444 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $128.65 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 114,974 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services, primarily operates in the Pacific, including routes to Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia, and select South Pacific islands. The company also provides container shipping services in China.

Over the past year, Joel Wine has sold a total of 56,632 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $128.65 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.12, slightly above the industry median of 14.33.

According to the GF Value, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45, based on a GF Value of $88.60. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and stock market trends.

