Chief Accounting Officer Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL, Financial) executed a sale of 2,116 shares of the company on July 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company.

Over the past year, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. has sold a total of 5,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys at Western Alliance Bancorp.

Western Alliance Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company serves a wide range of customers including medium-sized businesses and real estate developers.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Western Alliance Bancorp were priced at $75.95, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 11.52, which is above the industry median of 10.27.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $80.57, suggesting that Western Alliance Bancorp is fairly valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance based on the current valuation metrics and insider trading trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.