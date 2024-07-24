Director STEINERT EARL A JR sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) on July 24, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 939,596 shares of the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, which offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its services include commercial and consumer banking, as well as investment services.

Over the past year, STEINERT EARL A JR has engaged in a total of 5 insider sales, disposing of 5,000 shares, and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The overall trend in insider transactions for Great Southern Bancorp Inc shows a pattern of 5 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the latest sale by the insider, shares of Great Southern Bancorp Inc were priced at $63.21, resulting in a market cap of approximately $726.577 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.44, which is above the industry median of 10.27.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Great Southern Bancorp Inc is estimated at $59.83 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by Director STEINERT EARL A JR provides an insight into the insider's trading activities, reflecting a continued pattern of sales over the past year, with no new stock acquisitions reported.

