Q1 2025 DCB Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Editor



Please standby for live streaming



Operator



Are there? No to me, the only Good day. They need mainly in May. Okay. No, yes, we need. Ladies and gentlemen, you have been connected to DCB Bank Limited conference call. Please stay connected to call will begin shortly. Participants who are connected to DCB Bank Limited Q1 FY 25 earnings conference call. Please stay connected. The call will begin shortly. Thank you.



And now? No. I mean a. No, I mean, no, no, no. I mean, no, ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to DCB Bank Limited Q1 FY 25 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call today are Mr. Praveen Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Srinivas Seshadri, Whole-Time Director, Mr. Ravi Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Ajit Kumar Singh, Chief Investor Relations Officer. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen only mode and there will be an opportunity after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing star, then zero on your touch-tone phone.



